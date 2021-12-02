2022 Honda Civic Si Dyno Testing Reveals More Power Than Advertised

For the 2022 model year, the Civic Si flaunts 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) of torque from a 1.5-liter turbo engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching technology. That’s five ponies fewer compared to the previous generation, but on the upside, these crankshaft ratings are not mirrored by the hub dynamometer.
Honda tuning company Hondata connected a brand-new and bone-stock Civic Si to a hub dyno, finding out that it’s developing 222 horsepower and 234 pound-feet (317 Nm) of torque, which is 17 ponies and 42 pound-feet (57 Nm) more than advertised. The baseline results are pretty interesting for such a small engine, but on the other hand, segment rivals can do better.
The Civic Si competes with the Sonata N and Golf GTI, and both feature 2.0-liter turbo mills that are pokier from the factory and easier to modify for improved performance. Be that as it may, high-performance Hondas are more about handling than a few figures listed on the specifications sheet.
In the case of the regular Civic with the optional 1.5-liter turbo, Hondata registered 164 horsepower and 165 pound-feet (224 Nm) of torque instead of 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet (240 Nm) at the crankshaft. Bear in mind this dyno run was conducted on a brand-new Touring with less than 50 miles (80 kilometers) on the clock and 87-octane gasoline in the tank.
As far as the four-door sedan body style is concerned, the most affordable Honda Civic for the 2022 model year is the LX that makes do with a free-breathing engine for the not-so-princely starting price of $21,900 excluding taxes. The 1.5-liter turbocharged EX trim level is $24,990 at the very least while the Si go-faster variant is a cool $27,300 at the moment of writing.
Somewhat curious of Honda, the Canadian version of the Civic Si comes with more goodies than its American sibling. From parking sensors on both ends to fog lights up front, LED turn signals in the side mirrors, heated everything, and dual automatic climate control, U.S. customers are missing a lot of equipment that Canadian customers get completely as standard.
