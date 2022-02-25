2023 Acura/Honda Integra Type R Adopts Classic Three-Door Attire for Virtual Reveal

Not going to be long now until Acura starts accepting pre-orders for the fifth generation Integra. However, automotive virtual artists are always in a hurry and what flagship goodies like yesterday.
Some say the 2023 Acura Integra is just a souped-up version of Honda’s Civic Si, packing a bit more premium on the inside and additional style on the outside. The luxury Japanese automaker, meanwhile, hopes the new liftback will blend affordability (around $30k) and heritage into a compelling package.
But fans have wanted more ever since Acura unveiled the Integra Prototype, and voices raised concerns this is yet another bland JDM-style treatment like Subaru’s WRX. So, pixel masters have taken it upon themselves to rectify stuff. Like the fact, this Integra is not getting a Honda version.
Or that it is just a five-door liftback version of the eleventh-generation Honda Civic, not a feisty three-door. And, last but not least, everyone likes to see Type R letters alongside Integra branding if we are not getting SH-AWD as per the recently debunked dealer error/rumor. So, case in point.
A few days ago, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, took a quick break from his usual “Touring the world!” periplus to address the Acura/Honda/Integra conundrum. Interestingly, he did so in a manner that is highly reminiscent of OEM teasers. Alas, it was merely a case of blurry wishful thinking.
Luckily, the CGI expert now followed up his digital Honda Integra Type R project with a new set of virtually enhanced photos. And now the 2023 Acura/Honda Integra Type R is being shown off in all its unofficial glory as if we are dealing with a true unveiling.
Complete with all the goodies that Integra enthusiasts might want. A close connection to the past via the white attire and classic, matching-white sporty wheels. The fabled Type R additions would make it hotter than a recently awakened volcano. As well as the use of just a pair of doors on the sides. And a hatch around the back...
