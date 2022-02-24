Purple and Orange, Slammed Dodge Charger Is Not Real, Unlike Its WCC Widebody Kit

Whether classic, almost vintage, or contemporary, Dodge’s Charger has always exerted a major influence over muscle car enthusiasts. And the long-running (LD) seventh generation is no exception from the norm.
Tradition is usually the name of the game, with a slice of heritage. However, the big allure for Dodge’s Charger is not only coming from pristine classic car restorations or survivors. It is also very much a darling of the aftermarket community as much as it is of the collectors’ realm.
And Mopar aficionados know very well that the sky is probably the limit as far as personalization, customization, or modification options go. It can even transcend across realms, from the real world to the virtual kingdom. As well as vice versa. Well, sort of.
Case in point. Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, rarely mixes West Coast Customs business with his daily CGI pleasure. But there are exceptions. This is only logical. Since he is not just a huge digital JDM enthusiast but also the Head Designer at the outrageously cool WCC.
For example, there was one time when Just Bieber’s one-off Uriel custom made by WCC got treated by Musa to a squeaky-clean Rotiform makeover. Or when “mundane” vehicles like Durangos or Civics were highlighted across his virtual reel. Now, it is time for something that has Americana written all over it. The Dodge Charger, of course.
All dressed up in an orange hue that has a purplish shade from certain angles, this Charger is a frisky sedan that rides virtually slammed. However, unlike the digital project, its widebody kit is not merely wishful thinking. Instead, one could treat any real-world Charger with the parts: “fender flares, front lip kit, side skirts, and rear diffuser.” Well, that’s fine and dandy, but we also want that cool paintjob.
And Mopar aficionados know very well that the sky is probably the limit as far as personalization, customization, or modification options go. It can even transcend across realms, from the real world to the virtual kingdom. As well as vice versa. Well, sort of.
Case in point. Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, rarely mixes West Coast Customs business with his daily CGI pleasure. But there are exceptions. This is only logical. Since he is not just a huge digital JDM enthusiast but also the Head Designer at the outrageously cool WCC.
For example, there was one time when Just Bieber’s one-off Uriel custom made by WCC got treated by Musa to a squeaky-clean Rotiform makeover. Or when “mundane” vehicles like Durangos or Civics were highlighted across his virtual reel. Now, it is time for something that has Americana written all over it. The Dodge Charger, of course.
All dressed up in an orange hue that has a purplish shade from certain angles, this Charger is a frisky sedan that rides virtually slammed. However, unlike the digital project, its widebody kit is not merely wishful thinking. Instead, one could treat any real-world Charger with the parts: “fender flares, front lip kit, side skirts, and rear diffuser.” Well, that’s fine and dandy, but we also want that cool paintjob.