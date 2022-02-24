Reborn, Five-Door Alfa Romeo e-MiTo Gets All Tonale Over Peugeot's Little 208 EV

Alfa Romeo ended a lengthy period of new model draught with the introduction of the first-ever Tonale subcompact crossover SUV. Immediately, an entire world fell in love with it, along with a few other realms.
One of the latter would be the empery of automotive virtual artists. The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale, the company’s first all-new model in more than half a decade, has quickly become a darling of pixel masters. So much so that some of them have dedicated an entire series, complete with Quadrifoglio GTA, Spider, Coupe, and even Ute pickup truck versions.
Not to mention the unofficial looks at the 2023 Dodge Hornet SUV. Complete with wishful thinking SRT Hellcat attire! However, we feel that a Tonale-inspired ICE and EV revival of the late Alfa Romeo MiTo is the most far-fetched idea the CGI experts have digitally crafted. At least from the standpoint of possible real-world counterparts.
This is simply because the tiny three-door quirky hatchback that lived for just a decade (2008-2018) is probably not coming back to life at all. At least not in its traditional form because Alfa Romeo has plans with the rumored Brennero mini-luxury crossover SUV.
Alas, pixel masters have a mind of their own, and this is probably not the last time we are going to see a MiTo comeback. This digital treatment has lots of Tonale DNA, of course. And it was all perched on top of Stellantis’ CMP/eCMP architecture.
Namely, an unsuspecting Peugeot 208/e-208 that got treated to a Tonale mashup in the artist’s (aka Theottle) latest behind-the-scenes making-off digital transformation video (embedded below). This morphing might sound logical if Alfa was preparing a direct revival of the MiTo nameplate.
But its new Tonale has a different electrification standard, which includes hybrids and PHEV instead of Stellantis’ CMP/eCMP direct jump from regular ICE to fully battery electrics. So, it is not that technologically sane to go down such a colorful CGI route.
