Dodge Charger Hellcat Ain't Afraid of No BMW M3, Challenges It to Quarter-Mile War

High-end sedans have become so fast that they’re now pulling 9 seconds down the quarter-mile on a constant basis. Tesla’s Model S Plaid is the best example, as it can literally give most stock super sports cars a black eye in a straight-line sprint.
However, this story isn’t about the zero-emission model, but the mighty Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, and one of the best premium compact sedans that Europe has to offer, namely the new BMW M3.
The two met at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida recently for a quick acceleration run. So, do you think you can spot the winner? Probably, but even so, let’s remind ourselves what they are capable of, starting with the four-door born in America, and equipped with the famous Hellcat engine.
Capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill quicker than you can say Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and name one rival, it has 717 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque to play with. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine is punchier in the Redeye variant, unleashing a whopping 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque for a 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. The quarter-mile is usually dealt with in under 11 seconds, at 129 mph (208 kph), according to the official spec sheet.
As for its ad-hoc rival, the BMW M3 uses a smaller engine, a 3.0-liter inline-six, albeit with twin-turbocharging. In the entry-level model, it is good for 473 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm), whereas the Competition variants boast 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm), enough to rocket it to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.5 seconds and up to 180 mph (290 kph).
It is obvious that the Charger SRT Hellcat holds the upper hand in terms of power, but their performance is quite similar. So, does that mean that the M3 actually stands a chance against it? Only one way to find out.
The two met at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida recently for a quick acceleration run. So, do you think you can spot the winner? Probably, but even so, let’s remind ourselves what they are capable of, starting with the four-door born in America, and equipped with the famous Hellcat engine.
Capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill quicker than you can say Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and name one rival, it has 717 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque to play with. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine is punchier in the Redeye variant, unleashing a whopping 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque for a 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. The quarter-mile is usually dealt with in under 11 seconds, at 129 mph (208 kph), according to the official spec sheet.
As for its ad-hoc rival, the BMW M3 uses a smaller engine, a 3.0-liter inline-six, albeit with twin-turbocharging. In the entry-level model, it is good for 473 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm), whereas the Competition variants boast 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm), enough to rocket it to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.5 seconds and up to 180 mph (290 kph).
It is obvious that the Charger SRT Hellcat holds the upper hand in terms of power, but their performance is quite similar. So, does that mean that the M3 actually stands a chance against it? Only one way to find out.