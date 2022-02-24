The Paint Alone on Kim Kardashian’s 3 Favorite Cars Costs Over $100,000

Not that this is any secret or some sort of mind-blowing revelation, but rich people pay a lot of money for the smallest stuff. Just look at Kim Kardashian and the small fortune she paid just so she could match three of her favorite cars to the exterior of her Calabasas mansion.
As the cover girl of the latest issue of Vogue magazine, Kim also agreed to do a house tour for the magazine’s Objects of Affection series. She showed off her minimalist and bland Calabasas mansion, including some of the stuff she considers her most prized possessions, like art, childhood memories, and, right at the end of the video below, three of her “fave” cars.
As we noted on a previous occasion, this was the first time these three cars were seen together in the same shot, as well as the first time Kim spoke about them. The Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Ghost, and Mercedes-Maybach S 580 all have in common the fact that they’ve been painted a very special type of gray just so they could match the exterior of the house. Kim wanted them to “blend in” with the mansion, and for that, she was willing to dig deep into her pockets.
Just how deep, you ask? TMZ reports that the custom paintjob on these three vehicles alone cost Kim upwards of $100,000. It’s not just a special type of gray, called “ghost gray” and developed specifically for Kim by the folks at Platinum Motorsports, but the process behind it is also complicated. Each vehicle took about one month to customize: since this is not a wrap, the car had to be taken apart to have the paint applied on every part before it was assembled again. The Urus was the most challenging project due to the body kit.
Kim worked with Platinum Motorsports all along, which, again, is not surprising. As her car fleet grows, she’s becoming more involved in the customization process, even developing a special collection with the shop. These three are the first items in a yet-unnamed new collection, and sources at the shop tell the celebrity publications that customers have been pouring in, asking for “the Kim K” paintjob.
Here’s Kim showing off her three favorite custom rides, starting at the 6.12-minute mark.
