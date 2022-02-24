BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra Now Act as “Bad Brothers” for Fake Shooting Brake Reasons

The fact that BMW and Toyota collaborated to develop their G29 third-generation Z4 and fifth-generation GR Supra is something that cannot be undone. No matter what detractors might dream. So, why not embrace this “bad” brotherhood?
There is reason to believe there are fewer BMW fans that got obfuscated by the decision to partner with Toyota. After all, GR Supra coupes are the ones taking some Z4 design cues from BMW’s roadster, not the other way around.
As such, one could easily imagine that much of the hate directed towards Toyota’s follow-up to its legendary Supra Mk4 comes from the JDM side of the automotive enthusiast culture. Alas, there is nothing one could do to change the Magna Steyr-produced siblings. At least not in the real world.
Across the virtual realm, however, anything is always possible. Especially for Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is making the day of any Shooting Brake fan a little better with these “bad brothers!” People who follow his digital exploits know very well of his “Touring the world!” virtual quest.
It has to do with making everything look a little bit more practical, either in traditional station wagon form or as stylish Shooting Brake versions. He also steps out of his comfort zone in two major directions. One would be to also play with other body styles. And the other is to have a couple of wagons or SBs team up for a quick CGI comparison reel.
The latest one sees a G29 BMW Z4 alongside a J29/DB GR Supra act out a “bad brother!” trope instead of something else (like Big Brother, or perhaps a Bad Santa). And they are not there in stock form. Instead, both silver units have been morphed into sporty Shooting Brakes to make them a couple of virtual body-style twins. And, frankly, we really do not mind that at all...
