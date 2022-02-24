Lamborghini Urus Gets Dressed in Centenario Attire, Should We Call It the Centurus?

Despite being four years old and with Lamborghini prepping its mid-cycle facelift, the internet isn’t quite done with the Urus. Thus, besides the countless renderings that have imagined it with all sorts of modifications, we now have a new one to work with.
Dubbed the Lamborghini Centurus Concept by its digital creator, Hycade, it features some of the styling traits of the Centenario, although on an exaggerated level.
The multi-fin design at both ends, visible on the bumpers, diffuser, and humongous wing, is similar to that of the Aventador-based supercar, which was built in limited numbers in 2016 and 2017. Contributing to the new looks of the super SUV are the lower body attachments, additional vents in the front fenders, big exhaust pipes, and wheels, also inspired by the ones equipping the Centenario.
As a final touch, the rendering artist has brought the entire body closer to the ground, and instead of calling it a day, he has also imagined it in several paint finishes. The white one is probably the best looking of the bunch, though the grey example, contrasted by light green accents, isn’t too shabby either, and neither are the blue and dark red ones.
Still, even though we are very much aware that such a transformation wouldn’t do justice to the model, we cannot help but wonder if, for the right sum, someone truly interested would make a tuner say ‘yes’ to it.
Inevitably, our first choice would be Mansory, because their projects are often OTT, just like this Urus, which still looks better than their famous Venatus that oozes kitschy-ness. If you somehow missed that one, with its crazy looks inside and out, and healthy power upgrade, then you can check it out here, after taking a closer look at the ‘Centurus’ in our image gallery, and on video embedded down below.
