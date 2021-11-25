Brazen, Wide Dodge Durango Hellcat Shows Few Disparities Between Real and CGI

After a lengthy period of keeping us in the dark regarding his work hours as Head Designer at West Coast Customs, Musa Rio Tjahjono (aka musartwork) slapped us with a couple of neat projects. And we are feeling giddy about them.
Some automotive designers only have a virtual life while many others only cater to their real-world projects. A select few, though, dabble in between. This is cool since one can always hope that what stems from their imagination has a way higher chance to become an actual custom build.
Such is the case with Musa Rio Tjahjono. He is alternatively the Head Designer at world-famous West Coast Customs (during work hours) and the virtual artist better known as musartwork across the vast digital realms of social media (probably when off-duty). Still, on rare occasions, he also likes to blur the virtual-to-real boundaries a little bit.
Just recently we noticed a couple of outlandish fourth- and fifth-generation Civic Hatchback projects, one of them turning out to be as real as it gets. Now he is back with yet another creation that first lived as zeros and ones (mere bytes across the digital realm), then morphed into what certainly looks like a Hulk-approved ride.
Now, we are not going to kid around with the fact that if Professor Banner had a family, he would probably choose a green 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. Far from us to make such preposterous assumptions. Instead, let’s focus on the ever-so-slight details between virtual and real-world builds.
So, what we have here is a green (with cool white stripes) widebody-style Durango SRT Hellcat that looks astonishingly ready for anything – be it fast grocery shopping or a quick run down the quarter-mile at the local dragstrip. Interestingly, the initial digital visualization has a few subtle differences from the custom WCC project.
For example, the front/rear fender flare gills have disappeared, just like the cross-drilled brake rotors have changed back to normal-looking ones. Additionally, the wheel choice is slightly different: from black to a bronze setup on the real Durango. Additionally, the green signature line on the mirrors is also missing in action, while the rear fender flare treatment is way less obtrusive. So, which one is your favorite?
Such is the case with Musa Rio Tjahjono. He is alternatively the Head Designer at world-famous West Coast Customs (during work hours) and the virtual artist better known as musartwork across the vast digital realms of social media (probably when off-duty). Still, on rare occasions, he also likes to blur the virtual-to-real boundaries a little bit.
Just recently we noticed a couple of outlandish fourth- and fifth-generation Civic Hatchback projects, one of them turning out to be as real as it gets. Now he is back with yet another creation that first lived as zeros and ones (mere bytes across the digital realm), then morphed into what certainly looks like a Hulk-approved ride.
Now, we are not going to kid around with the fact that if Professor Banner had a family, he would probably choose a green 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. Far from us to make such preposterous assumptions. Instead, let’s focus on the ever-so-slight details between virtual and real-world builds.
So, what we have here is a green (with cool white stripes) widebody-style Durango SRT Hellcat that looks astonishingly ready for anything – be it fast grocery shopping or a quick run down the quarter-mile at the local dragstrip. Interestingly, the initial digital visualization has a few subtle differences from the custom WCC project.
For example, the front/rear fender flare gills have disappeared, just like the cross-drilled brake rotors have changed back to normal-looking ones. Additionally, the wheel choice is slightly different: from black to a bronze setup on the real Durango. Additionally, the green signature line on the mirrors is also missing in action, while the rear fender flare treatment is way less obtrusive. So, which one is your favorite?