Transformer Hulk Alternate Car Mode Should Be a Mulliner Bacalar Shooting Brake

Currently, about everything automotive is green this and green that. Although, frankly, we are not sure environmentalists would be happy about some of the color’s uses we have seen recently.
It’s easy to spot some of the trends making their way known across the automotive world. One would be the crazy love for anything crossover, SUV, or truck-based. The other is much more important and has to do with sustainability. But although it has been widely associated with the green shade, not everything is sipping electrons.
Actually, we have seen quite a few quirky uses of the green paintjob. From John Deere tractors making an appearance at the Hot Rod Drag Week 2021 to Kandy Green Chevy Malibus riding on gold 24s. So, it seems that everything goes, and it is not necessarily with zero emissions.
The latest project from the pixel master behind the 722_modeing account on social media is also green and plays not just with our minds, but also with our comic book superhero-loving souls. So, without further ado, here’s “Hulk.” Not the “jolly” green Marvel character, but a Bentley Mulliner Bacalar that has morphed from a coachbuilt open-top wonder into something else... almost entirely.
The pixel master envisioned the luxurious Bentley as a Shooting Brake. One that is prepared for anything. Be it a quick road trip that involves some canyon carving. Or some appearances on a Hollywood catwalk, if Hasbro and Marvel ever decided to team up and have a cross between the Transformers and Avengers franchises...
And we don’t mind the changes one bit. The reworked 6.0-liter W12 TSI engine that virtually hides under the hood with its 659 ps (650 hp) and 900 Nm (667 lb-ft) of twist should be enough for some ultra-widebody extreme adventures. By the looks of the body kit and the tire/wheel setup, even ones that would involve a little bit of track time.
