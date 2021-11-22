Squeaky Clean 1955 Ford F-100 Restomod Shines in CGI Root Beer Ahead of Build

Sometimes, although one knows for sure that a certain vehicle project isn’t real, there’s a glimmer of hope. Other times, there’s an entire skyscraper filled with expectations and still, nothing happens. On this occasion, though, everything is set in stone.
Navigating the cool automotive-related world of virtual artists is riddled with astonishing moments. Some sad – because something that’s virtually beautiful and technically feasible will forever remain just wishful thinking. Some are properly outrageous – and we have too many examples from that category to even try and explain them. Others inhabit a gray area of tempting possibilities.
But a select few also belong to a special category of pre-build virtual interpretations. Thanks to the incredible advancement of technology and the easily observable wide gamut of available online talent, now it’s easy to have a cool virtual artist render the dream build project ahead of unscrewing a single bolt. And what do you know, a select few even do this for a living.
One great example of a pixel master that’s a darling of the imaginary world in his spare time and a cool Head Designer of West Coast Customs during work hours would be Musa Rio Tjahjono, aka musartwork on social media. But due to his well-known propensity for JDM builds of all shapes and sizes, we have given him a break this time around.
Instead, we are going to focus on Kenosha, Wisconsin-based Chris Gray. He is the CGI expert behind the cg_3d account on social media but also the Lead Designer of the equally world-famous Roadster Shop aftermarket outlet. And their latest project seems to be a 1955 Ford F-100 pickup truck restomod.
Now, perhaps just before the actual real-world build project’s start, we have a chance to see the exact color choice for the transformation. And it’s a beautifully-clean Root Beer shade mixed with lots and lots of vintage details (such as the chromed “steelies” or the badges), as well as a great technical basis.
Judging by the stanced atmosphere, it wouldn’t be that hard to guess, but the author also makes sure there is no mystery regarding the planted Roadster Shop SPEC chassis. Now, if only they would have given us the powertrain details as well.
