Ferrari Daytona SP3 Gets Prompt FXX-K Makeover for Virtual Racer Bragging Rights

Ferrari is on a roll these days. It just presented its latest BR20 one-off mere days ago. Then, over the past weekend, Tifosi around the world gathered to witness the all-out Mugello show that was its Finali Mondiali 2021. And that wasn’t all.
During the event, the Prancing Horse topped everything off with its new member of the Icona line, called Daytona SP3. That’s no Roma-based conversion by all means, as it pays ample homage to legendary cars of the 1960s. More precisely, the Ferrari 330 P3/4.
Everyone knows about the “underdog” moment of 1966 when Ford snatched a one-two-three podium result at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in front of the Ferrari legends. The latter automaker took its revenge the next year with a similar result in the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona. With the Ferrari 330 P3/4.
And so, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Ferrari’s latest (and only second) member of the Icona series pays homage to that special sports car prototype era. Nor does its arrival during the Finali Mondiali 2021 track event. But here’s the thing. The SP3 may seem like it’s an evolved LaFerrari Aperta, but it’s also destined for collectors more than racers, even though its performance befits all scenarios.
With a 6.5-liter mid-rear mounted naturally aspirated V12 churning out 828 horsepower, it wouldn’t be possible any other way. On the other hand, some may feel that it’s still not enough. Crazy, we know. But this is the insane world we live in...
As such, here’s the virtual designer behind the superrenderscars account on social media taking Ferrari’s Daytona SP3 a bit further and solidifying the LaFerrari vibes with a digital transformation into a new FXX-K hero. Naturally, with the SP3 already being a retro-inspired work of ultra-high-performance art, not much had to be done to achieve the desired track prototype effect.
Besides, the Daytona SP3 hasn’t been around for too long and this is probably just one of the first in a long line of upcoming digital permutations.
