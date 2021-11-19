2022 Ford Maverick Shelby GT350R Looks Virtually Ready for Both Street and Track

With the 2020 SEMA Show canceled and replaced by a pale online derivative, it was only natural for everyone to double the expectations towards this year’s edition. And it certainly didn’t disappoint or fade out of memory too soon.
That could prove a bit hard. Even automakers like Ford flexed their muscles and produced scores of concepts along with their partners. We have brought up Blue Oval’s astonishing performance (40 concept vehicles) specifically because it’s the one that warrants another discussion. Especially its cool 2022 Ford Maverick Tucci Hot Rod build.
You know, the retro-looking mini-truck that came to SEMA Show wider, with 3D-printed parts, and fully inspired by “race cars of generations past.” But, above all, it was also equipped with custom vintage wheels or a sporty suspension. Oh, and not to mention a crazy Borla cat-back exhaust with dual carbon fiber tips created specifically for this build project.
Now, even two weeks after this year’s edition of SEMA Show closed its gates, it seems that Kleber Silva, the Brazilian virtual artist behind the “kdesignag” account on social media, still hasn't exited its custom fever. Which is great news for 2022 Maverick fans. And for open-minded Shelby aficionados.
Inspired by Tucci’s creation, the pixel master set out on a quest to deliver his interpretation of a fully streetable 2022 Maverick. The bite-sized unibody pickup truck is also said to be a tribute to one of Chip Foose’s farcical ideas and is ostentatiously calling for a Ford Performance Shelby derivation.
So, the CGI expert took Ford and Tucci’s retro-inspired Maverick and brought it back to a modern way of life, complete with Shelby sportiness. But that’s not all, because there’s a cool twist that might upset purists beyond redemption. The Shelby Maverick has also borrowed some virtual parts from the great (and dearly departed) Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R.
That way, we can all imagine it’s going to be ready for both street battles and track wars. However, the digital content creator omits a particularly important detail: does it also have the flat-plane-crankshaft, 526-horsepower 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 or not?
You know, the retro-looking mini-truck that came to SEMA Show wider, with 3D-printed parts, and fully inspired by “race cars of generations past.” But, above all, it was also equipped with custom vintage wheels or a sporty suspension. Oh, and not to mention a crazy Borla cat-back exhaust with dual carbon fiber tips created specifically for this build project.
Now, even two weeks after this year’s edition of SEMA Show closed its gates, it seems that Kleber Silva, the Brazilian virtual artist behind the “kdesignag” account on social media, still hasn't exited its custom fever. Which is great news for 2022 Maverick fans. And for open-minded Shelby aficionados.
Inspired by Tucci’s creation, the pixel master set out on a quest to deliver his interpretation of a fully streetable 2022 Maverick. The bite-sized unibody pickup truck is also said to be a tribute to one of Chip Foose’s farcical ideas and is ostentatiously calling for a Ford Performance Shelby derivation.
So, the CGI expert took Ford and Tucci’s retro-inspired Maverick and brought it back to a modern way of life, complete with Shelby sportiness. But that’s not all, because there’s a cool twist that might upset purists beyond redemption. The Shelby Maverick has also borrowed some virtual parts from the great (and dearly departed) Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R.
That way, we can all imagine it’s going to be ready for both street battles and track wars. However, the digital content creator omits a particularly important detail: does it also have the flat-plane-crankshaft, 526-horsepower 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 or not?