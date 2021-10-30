Ford Laughs at Other Brands, Has 40 Concept Vehicles Ready for SEMA 2021

Atop the Mustang is a solar panel. No, it doesn't charge the Mach-E, it charges a RayVolt USA electric bike mounted to the rear via a Thule e-bike rack.



We get it though. We all hated it when SEMA 2020 had to be canceled last year. There were a lot of cool things that we missed out on. Ford though is certainly making up for the lost time.Give us just a moment to highlight a few of the monsters coming for SEMA 2021. First, the Tucci Maverick is one of the most unique takes we expect to see at SEMA.It's a lowered, all-wheel-drive Maverick with a bunch of 3D printed custom parts. It also gets a custom Borla cat-back exhaust with dual carbon fiber tips, a wider track, and big wide fender flares to keep it all under wraps.Then there's M2 Motoring Mustang. It's sneaky and subtle but also a bit insane. Under the hood is the same 5.0-liter Coyote motor we all know and love.But this one has Ford Performance Parts like a 750 horsepower supercharger kit and a Level 2 front splitter. It also gets lowering springs, adjustable camber/caster plates as well as the brake package from the Mustang GT350R.We love a good Mustang but that sounds like a great Mustang. Of course, there's a Mustang of a slightly different breed to talk about as well. Neil Tjin has crafted a special orange Mustang Mach-E California Route One with huge 22-inch Vossen ML-R1 wheels.