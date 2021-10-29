1959 Ford F-100 Will Make Your Blood Run Cold, No Expense Spared

When it comes to building cars, is there such a thing as going too far? And I don't mean the kind of ugly body kits and ridiculous paint jobs kind of far. How much horsepower is enough if you're going to use that car on public roads? Does it make sense to go over into the realm of 4 digit numbers?
Balance is extremely important in life. At a certain point, having too much horsepower can become a big headache. Because if you can't use that power, why have it in the first place? Tuners will agree to the fact that for every car, there is a certain sweet spot when it comes to its performance figures. It may vary depending on how advanced that vehicle is, but you also have to think of the tires!
What about a 1959 Ford F-100? F-100? How far would you push one of these? After all, we're talking about a car that's 6 decades old. This is a truck, after all, and not a sleek, highly aerodynamic sports car. So, where is its limit? Going over 1,000 horsepower shouldn't be all that difficult in this day and age, but you want to aim for that sweet spot. And the seller of this Coca-Cola Black Metallic Pearl F-100 has found an exciting solution.
No expense spared is the perfect way to describe this truck. Looking at it from afar might not allow you to realize the extent to which it has been modified. You can easily call it a restomod, without even having to pop the hood. You just have to open the door and indulge yourself in the modern technology inside the cabin. But who cares about the inside of a truck anyway?
Ford Racing 460 ci (7.5-liters) V8 race block. But that displacement wasn't enough for whoever built this car, so they stroked it up to 523 ci (8.5-liters). With a conservative tune, this thing is capable of delivering 650 horsepower at 3,500 rpm. But if you feel like you need a solid scare, you can turn the heat up to 800 horsepower. That's right, this thing might even be wild enough to take on a brand new Ram TRX.
Of course, nothing has been left to chance with this build. The transmission, brake, and suspension have all been upgraded. This truck has taken 8 years to get up to this level, and about $350,000. So it's no wonder that the odometer only shows 622 miles (1,000 km). This is not something you'd choose to daily drive unless you like burning through tires like crazy.
But there is one thing you should know before thinking of getting a loan or making a deposit for this vehicle. It's located in Australia! And the seller also warns of the fact that this is not an appropriate machine for an inexperienced driver. I can only imagine that you have to be gentle with the throttle if grip levels are anything but perfect down the road.
If you're still ok with all the downsides, you'll just need a little over $110,000 to buy it. The good news is that you can take it straight to SEMA, where it's bound to get a lot of attention.
