Stellantis Brings Seven New Custom Jeeps, RAMs, and a Dodge Challenger to SEMA

As SEMA looms large, the folks at Stellantis are bringing some epic custom vehicles from Dodge, RAM, and Jeep to the annual show. There's something here for everyone.
Kicking things off is the brand known for ultimate modularity, Jeep. They're bringing four different vehicles including a Wrangler 4xe, a Wrangler Overlook concept, a Grand Cherokee L, and a Kaiser Jeep M725
It's a lineup that beautifully encapsulates the progress Jeep has made as a brand from military spec to a full-fledged luxury SUV brand.
The pinnacle of that is the Wrangler 4xe Concept which features a 2-inch lift with Fox shocks, 37-inch tires wrapped around Beadlock-capable wheels, and custom lighting everywhere.
It also has a 2-inch lift and adds 35-inch tires and extra equipment. That comes in the form of a two-position aluminum Mopar bed rack system and a deployable work surface in the cabin that's 12-by-14 inches.
The TRX RexRunner takes the already extreme truck to another level. The engine is the same 702-horsepower unit we're used to but the tires are upsized to 37-inches. There are 4,300 lumens of searing bright light thanks to a pair of 14-inch TYRI LED driving lights. Every inch of the exterior has seen graphics, trim, and styling updated.
it reaches back into the history books. It uses an old-school naturally aspirated V8, a widebody kit, and a classic interior that features real wood trim.
There's no doubt that SEMA 2021 is going to be an epic show but these seven concepts from Stellantis have just made it even better.
