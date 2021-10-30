Ford Celebrates Mustang Mach-E's 5 Stars on Green NCAP, But Misses Something

Ford issued a statement celebrating the Mustang Mach-E’s good results with Euro NCAP and Green NCAP. In both cases, the electric SUV received five stars. However, in Green NCAP’s case, Ford seems to have missed something important: the Mach-E is the least efficient EV tested so far by the organization.
It may be a relief that Green NCAP only tested five electric vehicles since it started publishing its results in 2020. Despite that, the Mach-E got only 9.4 out of 10 points when it relates to energy efficiency. Three of the five cars tested until now got full scores, but it is not clear why.
The Hyundai Kona Electric and the Renault ZOE were tested in 2020. In an article I wrote some time ago, I mentioned that the entity would have to improve its energy efficiency tests because EVs have massive differences related to that.
It seems the 2021 test criteria got more strict. Unfortunately, we have no idea how because the description for them on the website is still incomplete. What helped us a bit was the page for the Mach-E’s results.
There, Green NCAP said that the electric Ford lost some energy “during the WLTC+ cold ambient temperature test (-7°C) and the high-load, motorway-like, BAB130 test, resulting in a 9.4 out of 10 score on Energy Efficiency.”
The Volkswagen ID.3 has no page describing what cost it points in energy efficiency for it to have 9.6 out of 10 points. Before the Mach-E, it was the worst EV in that regard in Green NCAP’s tests. Thankfully, it was also tested in 2021. In the 2020 rating description, the entity said we should not compare trials made in that year with those from previous years. That probably also applies to the 2021 tests.
Although Green NCAP already presents some nuances when it comes to energy efficiency, we still believe it needs to be refined and more extensive in that regard. Green NCAP should test how much energy they lose in the charging process, for example. In an article in August, we mentioned how critical onboard chargers are to that aspect of EVs.
Curiously, Green NCAP still did not test a single Tesla because it performs its tests with rented vehicles. They have to have a few thousand miles on the clock to be evaluated. Although Nextmove and Watts on Wheels rent Teslas in Europe, the company’s deal with Hertz may help us see them in Green NCAP results soon.
