Lingenfelter Teases C8 Corvette More Powerful Than The New Z06

We've known that legendary tuner Lingenfelter was working on the C8 Corvette for the past few months. Now we get a chance to hear its 705 horses come to life.

Lingenfelter was founded in 1973. Since then, they've become one of the most respected performance tuners on the planet. Many of their earliest successes came through their work on the Corvette platform.Now, nearly 50 years later, they're making a splash again, and again, it's with a Corvette. This time though, Lingenfelter is conquering the latest and the greatest, the C8 Z06, with what we believe is the engine from the regular Stingray That wouldn't be totally shocking because Lingenfelter already makes big gains on the C8 Stingray with just a couple of bolt-on parts.Its Performance Design pTR carbon intake manifold makes 19 horsepower on its own. Add in Lingenfelter's 95mm throttle body, and that jumps to 25 horsepower.Then add on the Lingenfelter Extreme-S Exhaust, and you'll get a further 19 wheel-horsepower and 15 wheel-pounds-feet of torque. That's important because the 670 horsepower that Chevrolet offers in the Z06 is measured at the crank.At the wheels is more likely in the neighborhood of 580-600 horsepower . That puts Lingenfelter in the range already, and we know they've gone further than bolt-ons. That's because the video description says explicitly that they've spent over a year in development.Tuners don't need a year to develop a good tune for a car with nothing more than bolt-on parts. In addition, Lingenfelter boasts "reality of real horsepower" which makes us think that 705 is to the tires.Now, if that's possible, it would absolutely incinerate the new Z06 in a straight line. Lingenfelter also claims 667 lb-ft (907 Nm) of torque. That's way above the new Z06 as well.Whatever engine format Lingenfelter has chosen, we just hope we get to drive it someday soon.