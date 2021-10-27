One-Owner 2022 Corvette C8.R Championship Edition Up for Grabs With Delivery Miles

The all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is on everyone’s mind right now. It has a stunning widebody design, to go with the world’s most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine, rated at 670 hp. The only problem is that you must wait until next summer for it to enter production.
Well, here’s a nice alternative we just found, courtesy of Bring a Trailer. It’s a 2022 Stingray Convertible, yes, but not just any specification. This is an IMSA GTLM C8.R Championship Edition model, meant as a tribute to the C8.R IMSA GTLM race cars. Only 1,000 units will be built, all based on the 3LT trim and rocking the Z51 Performance Package as standard.
The exterior is finished in Accelerate Yellow Metallic, featuring gray graphics and Carbon Flash bits (mirror housings, wing, rocker panels, side vents). The car also comes with LED headlights, rear parking sensors, a power-retractable hardtop, Black Trident wheels (19-inch front, 20-inch rear) and yellow brake calipers.
Inside, you’ll find heated, ventilated and power-adjustable GT2 bucket seats, covered in two-tone Sky Cool Gray leather with Strike Yellow accents, plus dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless open and start functions, loads of contrast stitching, a suede microfiber steering wheel, a 14-speaker Bose sound system, yellow seat belts and a C8.R Special Edition numbered plaque. This is car number 57 of 1000, by the way.
As for performance, we’re dealing with GM’s LT2 6.2-liter V8 engine, fitted with an optional performance exhaust system and a heavy-duty cooling system. The peak output is 495 hp (502 ps) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels with the help of an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. On paper, it can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.9 seconds.
The best part, aside from this being a rare Corvette, is that it’s only done 7 miles (11 km), which literally makes this a brand-new car.
