2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Power Numbers Leaked Before Official Reveal

We expect the new Z06 to come with a standard widebody package, wider wheels, and sticky Michelin tires at all corners. A special Z07 package should be available at launch with more track-focused equipment. That should include sticker rubber, lighter wheels, and a more aggressive aero. We look forward to It's very rare that we get a brand new Corvette Z06 and in fact, the new C8 Z06 is a type of car that we've never seen Chevrolet build. With a flat-plane crank V8 placed behind the driver's head, we expect grand things.We think some will be happy and others dismayed that the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will make 660 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. That's up on horsepower, by ten on the exiting Z06. But it's down on torque by a mighty 180 ft-lbs.GM Authority rightly points out in their report that this is a dramatically different engine than the preceding powerplant. First, it's naturally aspirated. The supercharger on the old small block literally made power gains easier. In addition, the new engine revs a further 1,600 RPMs higher, up to 8600, than the old car.We expect that while torque is down, this certainly won't be the end of the line for the Z06. More power will come in the next few years. Surely, someone in the aftermarket will strap a supercharger or a pair of turbos to this thing too In many ways, the new C8 Corvette might feel like a small step back but keep in mind that it's ultimately going to take two steps forward. The new Corvette has already proven to be one of the best driver's cars available on the market. It's also one of the most attainable.We expect the new Z06 to come with a standard widebody package, wider wheels, and sticky Michelin tires at all corners. A special Z07 package should be available at launch with more track-focused equipment. That should include sticker rubber, lighter wheels, and a more aggressive aero. We look forward to the full reveal later today.