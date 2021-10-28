Corvette C8 Z06 Gets Quirks and Features Revealed by Doug DeMuro

This is one lengthy review of the Z06 without any driving in it. Still, it lets us in on many never before heard details that Chevrolet has packed into the all-new Corvette Z06.
First, Doug shows us some of the more noticeable changes, like the new body on the Z06. It's 3.6-inches wider than the normal Stingray. It also has a completely different front and rear end. A Z06 won't ever be mistaken for a regular Corvette.
The tires are a dead giveaway all by themselves too. The rear tires are 345 section width. To put that into perspective, the brand new Lamborghini Countach has 355 section width rear tires. So literally a centimeter (0.4 of an inch) wider and no more. The Huracan STO uses just 305s.
Next, he shows us the rear spoiler, which isn't a surprise. What might be, though, is just how tight the clearance is for the rear decklid. Remember, there's storage and an engine back there. So the wing was required to sit far back to allow space for accessing that rear panel. It beautifully demonstrates the quality of the C8 Z06.
He also shows off the stunning carbon-ceramic braking package. It's standard for anyone who gets the Z07 package on their Corvette Z06. Doug then features a few little hidden touches.
On the rear glass, two special touches have been made. First, on the left side, there's a small space with a "70" on it denoting the 70th anniversary of the Corvette. Then there's on the base of the windshield there's another easter egg that says "Team Corvette."
The plaque on the engine is the next item of note. It features the name of the person who hand-built the engine, and yes, every Z06 will get a hand-built motor. That level of detail goes into the interior too.
Doug spends a lot of time showing off that detail. Chevrolet has gone into a lot of trouble to add customization options to the inside of the Z06. There are seven different interior colors, three seat options, and three different seat-belt colors.
We can't wait to see the spec of the first one that Doug gets to drive sometime next year.
