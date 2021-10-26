Doug DeMuro Drives a Mosler Consulier GTP: The Weirdest American Supercar

When Warren Mosler created the Consulier GTP he expected that its performance would do the heavy lifting. Sadly it never truly got off the ground and now Doug DeMuro is showing us what we missed out on.
Consulier is a supercar brand from the 80s and 90s. What's most shocking about this failed company is that its cars were actually very fast and innovative.
They were so fast that Mosler issued a challenge to anyone that could beat them with a Corvette. That's another story for another time, though.
Doug shows off the exterior of the car first and some features won't be mentioned elsewhere. For example, the rear spoiler actually houses the radiator. That radiator spans the entire width of the GTP and vents can be seen in the rear too.
In the front, there's a single NACA duct on the passenger side. That was a requirement of the time to ensure ample airflow into the cabin. Inside, things are crazy too.
The speedometer for instance only goes to 120 mph. The tachometer starts at 400 RPM. and doesn't actually have a redline. There's simply a second needle for that. The clutch and brake pedal are both directly from a Volkwagen and still have the VW logo boldly shown on them.
The drive in the Consulier GTP is far better than the experience of checking out its odd details. "The performance is excellent" is one of the very first things Doug says. It reminds him of his old Lotus Elise. That's high praise for a car that came out a decade earlier.
The four-cylinder engine from the OMNI GLH is "very happy to rev" he reports and we can hear it howl. Shockingly, he also says that it feels well built for the time period. He's also impressed by the headroom. Overall, the car is far better to drive than it is to look at. We wish Mosler had found a way to get these things selling. They were ahead of their time in some very important facets.
