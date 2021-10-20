autoevolution
Doug Demuro Loves and Hates the New and Innovative 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

20 Oct 2021, 05:29 UTC ·
DeMuro has always loved old-school American cars but especially those that harken back to a classic design. That styling might have kept it from the very top of the Dougscore leaderboard, though.
It's no secret that Jeep is betting big on the 2022 Grand Wagoneer. Never before has the company built a full-size three-row SUV. Now, it's doing that and using a historic name to help move units. That's in line with other brands like Ford and Land Rover.

The Bronco and the Defender have both received high praise for their retro-modern styling. The Grand Wagoneer, though, isn't as on the nose. That's DeMuro's largest issue with the ultra-lux Jeep. He feels confident that Jeep would've been better off to lean into the old-school design more than they did.

Still, he's absolutely blown away by the interior amenities. The passenger seat is especially impressive. In front of that seat is a touchscreen that provides media access, navigation, and even a view of rear-seat passengers. Then there are the double-decker infotainment screens and the four-way adjustable headrests. The seats have a massage function.

Doug is completely blown away by the quality of the materials in the Grand Wagoneer. Real wood is accented by real leather, contrast stitching, and aluminum. The seats are quilted leather, and there's even a cooler between those front seats.

Of course, none of this should be too shocking for the first Jeep to ever start at over $100,000. The cost won't stop there either. The EPA has rated the Grand Wagoneer at 13 mpg (18 l/100 km) in the city and 18 (13 l/100 km) on the highway.

It might cost quite a lot, and it might look a bit funny, but it still manages to tie the BMW X7 for second place on the Dougscore board. Part of that success comes down to the excellent driving experience Doug has behind the wheel. He says it handles like it's a full two feet (0.6 m) shorter than it really is. Against rivals like the Cadillac Escalade or the Ford Expedition Max, it's larger but feels smaller. We'll take that any day.

Video thumbnail
