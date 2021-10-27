Diamonds Will Be Flown to the ISS for the First Time, Can Become Yours for up to $2M

5 TopGear and The Stig Drive the Insane McLaren 720S GT3X for Speedweek 2021

4 McLaren F1 GTR “Back to the Future” Returns to Disrupt Time Continuum yet Again

3 Onboard Video of Gordon Murray's T.50 with Dario Franchitti Driving Is Music to Our Ears

1 Flat-Plane Crankshaft: What Makes the New Corvette Z06 So Amazing?

More on this:

McLaren Automotive CEO Steps Down After a Decade With the Company

Mike Flewitt joined McLaren Automotive just two years into its existence in 2012. He became CEO a year later and now he's stepping down from his role. 6 photos



He was the CEO when McLaren launched the epic P1 and



He helped eschew in the era of the McLaren Sport Series and then built on the Ultimate Series with wild creations like the Elva, the Senna, and the Speedtail. Of course, while many automotive fans love to see so many new cool models in such a short time, buyers don't always share that feeling.



Many McLaren customers criticized his aggressive introduction of one new model after another. Those concerns come down to the almighty dollar and keeping values up.



Nevertheless, it's hard to imagine McLaren maintaining its status without some of these models. Despite outselling big names like Lamborghini, McLaren has had to fight hard to stay in the spotlight.



It sounds like the separation is mutually agreed upon though. Flewitt said "I feel incredibly proud to have led McLaren Automotive through most of its first, highly-successful decade and am privileged to have played a part in the incredible McLaren story. This young company’s success is testament to the many passionate and talented people I have had the pleasure of working with and I look forward to seeing that success continue."



McLaren also thanked Flewitt by saying "Mike has been instrumental in McLaren now being recognised as one of the world’s leading luxury supercar brands, achieving the heights of success that have taken our competitors many more decades to achieve."



While McLaren is searching for a replacement, Michael Macht will perform the roles and duties left by Flewitt. Flewitt initially joined the supercar manufacturer as its Chief Operating Officer in June of 2012. Just over a year later in July of 2013, he was promoted to CEO. Since then the company has seen huge success.He was the CEO when McLaren launched the epic P1 and the P1 GTR . Then he oversaw the company transition to the number-focused naming structure it's only just now changing again . The 650S, 675LT, 720S, and 765LT are all products that had their genesis under his reign.He helped eschew in the era of the McLaren Sport Series and then built on the Ultimate Series with wild creations like the Elva, the Senna, and the Speedtail. Of course, while many automotive fans love to see so many new cool models in such a short time, buyers don't always share that feeling.Many McLaren customers criticized his aggressive introduction of one new model after another. Those concerns come down to the almighty dollar and keeping values up.Nevertheless, it's hard to imagine McLaren maintaining its status without some of these models. Despite outselling big names like Lamborghini, McLaren has had to fight hard to stay in the spotlight.It sounds like the separation is mutually agreed upon though. Flewitt said "I feel incredibly proud to have led McLaren Automotive through most of its first, highly-successful decade and am privileged to have played a part in the incredible McLaren story. This young company’s success is testament to the many passionate and talented people I have had the pleasure of working with and I look forward to seeing that success continue."McLaren also thanked Flewitt by saying "Mike has been instrumental in McLaren now being recognised as one of the world’s leading luxury supercar brands, achieving the heights of success that have taken our competitors many more decades to achieve."While McLaren is searching for a replacement, Michael Macht will perform the roles and duties left by Flewitt.

load press release