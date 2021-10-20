Tuned C8 Corvette Blows Up Twin-Turbo V8 Engine While Drag Racing

4 The 600-HP Cunningham C8 Corvette Sounds Rad, Looks Even Radder

FuelTech is the company that pushes the mid-engine Corvette platform to where General Motors could only dream of treading. But as it’s often the case with tuned motors, the internals can only take so much abuse. 18 photos



For the sake of reference, the non-Z51 and Z51-equipped Stingray both claim 11.2 seconds fully stock. How did FuelTech manage to squeeze out more than 1,350 wheel horsepower, you ask? Well, they went overboard with the fuel system, boost, dual-clutch transmission, as well as the tires.



Wrapped in front skinnies and rear drag radials, the 18-inch wheels are joined by Stage 2 clutches from Dodson Motorsport and a brand-new control system that enables a different strategy for the dual-clutch transmission. A couple of topside-mounted turbochargers from Garrett Motion also need to be mentioned, along with Turbosmart electronic wastegates and a custom-fabricated intake manifold that houses a different set of injectors. They pump VP Racing Fuel M1 methanol into the intake for more power.



The bone-stock direct injection complements the second fuel system. As for the LT2 small-block V8, it’s been fortified with Gwatney Performance components that include Diamond pistons that cost in the ballpark of $1k.



But alas, tragedy struck at the Alabama International Dragway a few seconds into a very quick run. The featured video reveals both flames and sparks coming out from the rear end of the vehicle. The powerplant grenaded itself 7.1 seconds into the run according to the data logger, which also reported that cylinder one failed. The next day, the crew identified a generous hole in the crankcase, most likely from a snapped connecting rod.



FuelTech does have another engine that’s going to be swapped in their C8, and on this occasion, they’ll upgrade to much beefier conrods just in case. In case you were curious, the destroyed engine reportedly developed 1,700 horsepower at the crank according to company founder Anderson Dick.



