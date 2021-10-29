Jeep Brings M725 Concept to SEMA to Handle Drinks Far Off-Road

That's right, this Kaiser Jeep M725 started its life out in 1967 as a military ambulance. Now it'll be providing relief of another kind, this time in the form of a cold crisp beverage at SEMA 2021.
Jeep always brings a beverage vehicle to SEMA. Still, it's hard to remember one as iconic or off-road capable as the M725. While the Dessert Tan color might seem a bit drab, enough is going on elsewhere that it fits nicely.
The driver's side rear panel opens to reveal a drink/Jeep-themed logo. The roof then raises up to 16-inches to accommodate full-sized adults standing in the rear to serve drinks.
Of course, there's storage back there as well as a couple of beer taps. With all that liquid on board, the M725 needs the power and torque to haul it all. But Jeep has that covered too.
Under the hood is a 485-horsepower Mopar V8 making 475 lb-ft of torque. It sends that power to all four wheels through a vintage TorqueFlite 727 automatic transmission. The gear selector actually goes through a repurposed ammo box.
The 20-inch wheels and 40-inch tires almost look, dare we say, regular, on a vehicle of this size. But, of course, we love the custom LED spotlights up front too.They're accented by LED taillights in the rear still situated inside the original protective metal buckets. The cargo area is where it gets really refreshing, though.
The rest of the interior is pretty slick too, and its steering wheel is custom. On top of that, the gauges are all modern, and there's even a proper backup camera and monitor.The low-back seats come from a Jeep Wrangler, and they're finished in tan canvas to complete the effect. This Jeep M725 isn't just ready to provide comfort at SEMA. Clearly, it could do that way off-road. Even the graphics inside the cargo area indicate that with silhouettes of some of Moab, UTs most famous rock formations.