Can’t Turn On the High Beams in Your 2021 Grand Cherokee L? It’s Nothing but a Jeep Thing

Have you been having trouble turning on the high beams in the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L? It’s not your fault if you cannot do it, because the North American automaker, which is part of Stellantis, has just announced a recall for these high-riders in the United States.
Before telling you how many examples are affected by this issue and when they were made, let’s see what the problem is first. According to an official document released by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), certain vehicles have a potentially defective master switch, which prevents drivers from turning on the high beams.
“When the master lighting switch is set to the auto position, the high beam headlights will not activate unless the master lighting switch is first changed to the ‘on’ position,” the safety agency explains. Due to this concern, the 2021 Grand Cherokee L vehicles in question fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, for ‘Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment’.
As for how many of them are affected, that would be 7,082, with an estimated defect rate of 100%. The Grand Cherokee Ls included in this safety campaign were assembled between December 8, 2020, and August 25, 2021. Those not included in the recall population are said to have been equipped with automatic high beams or made after the suspect period.
The planned dealer and owner notification is scheduled for December 3 or before, according to the NHTSA. Subsequent to scheduling an appointment with an authorized dealer, technicians will inspect each vehicle, reprograming them accordingly. The feds also state that “this recall is not the result of a part defect, but rather incomplete system design parameters”. Those who have already fixed the issue on their own will be reimbursed by the automaker, if they can prove it via the original receipt or other payment methods.
