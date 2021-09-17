3 Watch the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Prove Its Mettle on Tricky Off-Road Course

2 TFL Reviews 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, First Impressions Are Mostly Good

More on this:

Mopar Touches the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Official Accessories Now on Sale

Mopar has worked its magic on the Jeep Grand Cherokee L , launching official accessories for the first-ever three-row variant of the SUV, and lifting their available parts for the entire Jeep lineup to more than 500. 16 photos



The most costly item for the vehicle found on Mopar’s shelves is the Granite Crystal 21-inch wheel set with a five-spoke, triple-split pattern. It costs $2,200 and has the automaker’s center cap.



An entertainment system can keep backseat occupants busy with the roof-mounted 10-inch screen that’s hooked up to a DVD player. This option costs $1,625 and brings a Seal Gray bezel mounting bracket with hardware, as well as a Bluetooth remote control and two wireless headphones.



Priced at $150, the cargo tray protects the trunk floor and the cargo liner, which is another $165, as well as the seatbacks of the second- and/or third-row seats when they are folded down. The all-weather floor mats



Those into watersports can order the roof-mounted carrier, with dedicated latching and push-button nylon strap, that can transport a surfboard, kayak or sailboard. Attaching it to the $300 roof bars is a walk in the park, according to Mopar, and it costs $200. A bike carrier is also available for $200, accommodating bike frames up to 3-1/8 inches in diameter, and so is the $350 cargo box with a maximum load capacity of 150 lbs (68 kg).



The cargo basket net keeps items stored in the trunk safe for $54, and the new side steps, priced at $750, powder-coated, made from galvanized steel, which can be attached using the mounting brackets and stud plates on each side with no drilling required, improve egress and ingress. The splash guards are priced at $65, and a Depending on what their hobby is, owners of the Grand Cherokee L can spec their ride will all sorts of items, from kayak and bike carriers to tents and pet kennels.The most costly item for the vehicle found on Mopar’s shelves is the Granite Crystal 21-inch wheel set with a five-spoke, triple-split pattern. It costs $2,200 and has the automaker’s center cap.An entertainment system can keep backseat occupants busy with the roof-mounted 10-inch screen that’s hooked up to a DVD player. This option costs $1,625 and brings a Seal Gray bezel mounting bracket with hardware, as well as a Bluetooth remote control and two wireless headphones.Priced at $150, the cargo tray protects the trunk floor and the cargo liner, which is another $165, as well as the seatbacks of the second- and/or third-row seats when they are folded down. The all-weather floor mats will set you back $260, and the pet kennel that keeps your furry little friend safe while traveling, featuring a carrying handle, three doors, two pockets and webbing zipper pulls and straps, is $190.Those into watersports can order the roof-mounted carrier, with dedicated latching and push-button nylon strap, that can transport a surfboard, kayak or sailboard. Attaching it to the $300 roof bars is a walk in the park, according to Mopar, and it costs $200. A bike carrier is also available for $200, accommodating bike frames up to 3-1/8 inches in diameter, and so is the $350 cargo box with a maximum load capacity of 150 lbs (68 kg).The cargo basket net keeps items stored in the trunk safe for $54, and the new side steps, priced at $750, powder-coated, made from galvanized steel, which can be attached using the mounting brackets and stud plates on each side with no drilling required, improve egress and ingress. The splash guards are priced at $65, and a tent kit , with a 10-by-10-foot sleeping area and carrying case, is listed for $390.

load press release