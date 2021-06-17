Watch the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Prove Its Mettle on Tricky Off-Road Course

Seeing how the all-new Grand Cherokee L's greatest selling point is condensed into that single letter, meaning it has a longer wheelbase and, for the first time, an extra seat of rows to go with it, it's hard to imagine people are going to buy it for its off-road ability and not its family car versatility.
Well, for the time being, the main reason why people are buying the L is that the regular two-row all-new Grand Cherokee isn't available yet, so it's either this or nothing at all. Luckily, the WL, as it's known among the people who like to show off with this kind of nomenclature, turned out to be one hell of an SUV, offering similar levels of luxury, technology, and capability at almost half the price of its European counterparts.
Cooled leather seats aside, the Grand Cherokee L still has to prove it's worthy of its Jeep name, which means not shying away from the sight of anything up to a moderately difficult trail. After all, none of the three all-wheel-drive systems it can get (RWD option also available) has lockable differentials, a trait one would usually associate with hardcore off-roaders, but the wealth of options in this regard does show the people making this vehicle know their customers have very different wants and needs.
For those more inclined toward adventure, Jeep offers an off-road package for the Grand Cherokee L, and it's this vehicle that TFL's Tommy is going to demonstrate over a course put together by the company's officials. Rest assured, though, it won't be just dirt roads and a really big sidewalk curb, but actually some pretty grueling off-roading.
Without going into too much detail, the bottom line is the Grand Cherokee L will go where very few other three-row SUV will, except for the much more expensive Land Rover Defender. And that, actually, is pretty ridiculous in itself: the only other similar vehicle that's at least just as capable off-road as the Grand Cherokee is an even more expensive one.
The three-row Jeep may not be built to tackle the wilderness, but it looks like it could handle pretty much any situation it may come across as long as its owner isn't actively looking to push it over its limits. The off-road package is a must in this case because it offers underbody protection as well as more rugged tires, with the low range transfer case and the air suspension taking care of the rest. You can watch the Grand Cherokee L's full experience on the off-road course in the clip below.
