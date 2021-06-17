GMC Syclone Gets Digital Race Truck Conversion, Flexes V8 Muscle

As the automotive industry moves further away from the road-biased performance trucks we used to enjoy back in the day, it leaves room for the aftermarket to play the nostalgia card. Case in point with the GMC Syclone makeover portrayed in the rendering parked on our screens.
The year was 1991 when General Motors decided to spice up the Sonoma pickup truck by introducing the Syclone. The carmaker spared no expense in its mission to mix a bed with sweet speedometer sensations, so the result became the quickest production truck in the world at the time, despite not packing eight cylinders.
Instead, the Syclone, as well as the GMC Typhoon SUV that borrowed its powerplant one year later, bet on a 4.3-liter V6 sporting a turbocharger, which was mated to a four-speed automatic.
The unit delivered 280 hp and 350 lb⋅ft (475 N⋅m) of torque, which might not seem that serious today, but was enough to send the truck past the 60 mph (96 kph) mark in 4.3 seconds and allow it to pull low-12s quarter-mile runs.
Those wishing to dress up their Syclones in a shade that would reflect its go-fast abilities were promised a wider range of shades for the second model year, but, with the model being axed after 1990 (just 2,998 units were built), the dream was never fulfilled.
Well, this pixel upgrade keeps a dark aura, albeit while introducing two shades of grey, with the one covering the front section being considerably darker than what we see on the cab and the bed.
While digital artist Kalim Oozeear (a.k.a. kalim_gh) maintained some form of plate at the back—this is a custom effort rather than what the law requires—the machine has been given a NASCAR Truck-like makeover.
As such, we can talk about steelies and meaty-sidewall tires, albeit with the yellow accent color of the wheels standing out from a distance.
The microscopic ground clearance deserves plenty of credit for the appearance transformation and so does the rod-secured wickerbill sitting atop of the tailgate.
Then there's the roll protection setup, with the bars leaving the cab and extending almost all the way to the rear.
This rendering doesn't take us inside the monster and yet we can notice proper track treatment coming in the form of competition seats and multi-point harnesses. These are only natural, especially since the pixel master mentions that he has replaced the said V6 with a mean V8, albeit without showcasing the newfound muscle.
