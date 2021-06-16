Chevrolet C10 With 30-inch Forgiatos and LS Swap Is Truck Tuning Done Right

Trek’s 2022 Marlin 5 MTB Is Built for Summer Fun and Thrills - Well Under $1,000

The first- and second-generation C/K trucks, especially the smaller C10 versions, are now collectible classics. Mint-condition examples fetch big bucks, as do restomods based on these trucks. The third-gen pickup, produced from 1973 all the way to 1991, is not as valuable, but it's also a solid candidate for projects with modern underpinnings and aftermarket add-ons.This C10 here is a fine example of a third-gen Chevy truck that's better off as a restomod than a mundane hauler from the 1980s. Based on the headlamps, this short bed C10 rolled off the assembly line sometime between 1981 and 1986. That's when Chevy introduced a mid-cycle facelift with stacked headlamps on each side of the grille.But that's the only hint you can cling on to put a production year this truck. It's usually easier to date them by the grille design, but this C10 now sports a Tiarra mesh in a flashy rose gold finish. The front bumper has been painted in body color, a dark and brownish burgundy hue, while the rear bumper is missing altogether for a hot-rod look.There's no chrome on this truck either. The trim elements around the doors, the side mirrors, and the door handles are all finished in rose gold, just like the grille. The wheels, which are massive 30-inch rollers of the Forgiato variety, boast an identical color to complete the flashy two-tone look of the C10.I've never been a fan of 30-inch donk wheels on regular cars, but they do look a lot better on a boxy truck like this. Granted, this C10 is no longer suitable for rough terrain, but it's pretty obvious that it will only tackle tarmac roads from now on.Things become a lot more interesting inside the cabin, which was transplanted from a sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro. And everything is brilliantly wrapped in saddle brown leather and suede. Not only this C10 is a more comfortable place to spend time in, but it's downright luxurious compared to its 1980s siblings. Possibly even fancier than a current Chevy Colorado Completing the restomod build is a Chevrolet V8 engine, possibly also sourced from the Camaro that donated the interior. It looks like it features a few mods and some elements have been repainted to match the body. No info on output, but it's safe to assume that this C10 is notably more powerful than a stock third-gen C/K truck. It's also fitted with Wilwood brakes for extra stopping power.While I'm not a big fan of big wheels and Tiarra grilles, this 1980s C10 is definitely better off as a custom build like this rather than sitting in a junkyard unloved and unwanted.