Next-Gen 2023 Chevrolet Colorado Spotted Testing, Out for Ford Ranger Blood

Recent times have seen the mid-size truck segment gaining popularity, with these smaller pickups now packing the kind of abilities that used to be reserved for their big brothers. As such, there's a generous list of automakers who invest in such offerings, with one of the most anticipated new releases being the next-gen Chevrolet Colorado.
A prototype of the Golden Bowtie model was recently spotted doing its testing thing. And, judging by the advanced state of development that seems to define the vehicle, we're expecting the newcomer to land as a 2023 model.
As you'll be able to notice in the YouTube clip below, which comes courtesy of The Fast Lane Truck, the test vehicle is covered by heavy camo. Still, we can notice hints of a boxier overall look. At the same time, as the said crew aptly points out in the video, the front end might show a more aggressive look, thus being closer to the visual identity of the Silverado full-size truck.
In terms of motivation, the generation change might bring the axing of the V6 and the diesel options—Chevrolet is expected to follow the example Ford has set with the outgoing Ranger. This returned to the North American market back in 2019 (after an eight-year hiatus) as a single-engine proposal sporting a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.
As such, the new Colorado could use GM's 2.7-liter turbo-four, which, for instance, delivers 310 hp and 348 lb-t (472 Nm) of torque for the current truck application used in the Silverado.
Of course, we can expect similar powertrain changes for the GMC Canyon sibling of the Colorado, whose future generation should arrive at the same time as the new Chevy.
And since we've mentioned the Ranger, we'll remind you the next iteration of the Blue Oval mid-size truck is expected to be launched within the next 12 months, as a 2022/2023 model.
Then again, the best-seller of the segment is the Toyota Tacoma (here are the Q1 2021 numbers), which is set to receive an update for 2022 and a new generation for 2023.
