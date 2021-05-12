4 1971 Ford Bronco Barn Find Wants to Be Saved

Rheinmetall Is Combat Ready With New HX3 Future-Proof Military Trucks

Rheinmetall has kicked off the latest generation of its HX military trucks. Completely redesigned, this future-proof military truck takes inspiration from both military and automotive trends by incorporating new technologies. 7 photos



These bad boys have more than a powerful engine to show off, as they come with a new active rear axle suspension that sets them for better off-road performance. In addition, the vehicle's potential viability, particularly in terms of autonomous driving, is ensured by a new electronic and electric architecture coupled with assistance systems such as Emergency Brake Assist ( EBA ), Adaptive Cruise Control ( ACC ), and Lane Departure Warning ( LDW ).



HX3 can be fitted with an armored cab whose protection level can be modularly increased, making it even easier to operate and safer for the crew. Plus, it provides better protection against mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) thanks to a reinforced frame.



The interior improves the driver and passenger workstation's ergonomics and provides more functional space for the crew and equipment. The latest generation of vehicles has a digital stealth mode in addition to traditional camouflage. To minimize the vehicle's digital signature, this disables all transmission and reception functions if necessary.



The new vehicle fleet is based on a platform concept designed for logistic operations and tactical scenarios. Therefore, the new generation will be available in 4x4, 6x6 , 8x8, and 10x10 variants. New technologies, such as the fully Automated Load Handling System (ALHS) and the Universal Torsion-Resistant Subframe (UTRS), will assist its standard logistics role. The trucks can also be used as a systems carrier for sophisticated missile and radar systems.



HX3 is equipped with a reinforced roof which serves as an active self-defense mechanism. It also can carry high-caliber guns and provide further options for installing additional active/passive defensive systems.



