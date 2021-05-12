GM Design Puts a CGI Forward Control Twist on the Future of Exploration Trucks

Anyone looking to catch a glimpse into the world of automotive design centers needs to look no further than GM Design’s official social media account. A multitude of artistic expressions can be encountered there, from ideation sketches of what the 2022 Hummer EVs could have been to Cadillac or Chevy projects we’d like to drive but will never have the chance to do so.
We all know that when creating an automobile, there are a lot of different attempts before getting everything sorted out and approved by the top brass. As such, there’s always a multitude of variations that never make it past the studio’s premises. And we’ve seen quite a few instances of what may have been if a different style was approved instead of the one we got for the vehicles going into the showrooms.
But, as it’s sometimes clear by the degree of liberty allowed to the company’s designers, those people also love to have the imagination run freely across the automotive plains. As such, sometimes GM Design’s official Instagram account shares portrayals of models that never were... and (most likely) never will be.
That’s probably the case with the ideation sketch presented recently as the tough work of art of one k_moorjani, a social media user that isn’t identified by his real name; instead, we’re only allowed to know he’s a GMC car designer associated with the exterior styling for the 2020 GMC Sierra HD.
Frankly, these little snippets of information are way more valuable than GM’s “no caption necessary” comment offered as a side note to this interesting rendering. As such, we might corroborate our initial suppositions that we’re probably dealing with a tough GM pickup truck from a future where the forward control (a.k.a. COE—cab over engine) style comes back into fashion once again.
Judging by the installation seen in the background, we’re also dealing with a ride that’s still destined for Earth, not something that may be used as an exploration rover on the Moon or Mars. Yep, the pool of muddy water sitting under the chunky all-terrain wheels was also a big hint to support that supposition. Well, that leaves us with just one final problem: this will probably never become real, irrespective of its destination.
But, as it’s sometimes clear by the degree of liberty allowed to the company’s designers, those people also love to have the imagination run freely across the automotive plains. As such, sometimes GM Design’s official Instagram account shares portrayals of models that never were... and (most likely) never will be.
That’s probably the case with the ideation sketch presented recently as the tough work of art of one k_moorjani, a social media user that isn’t identified by his real name; instead, we’re only allowed to know he’s a GMC car designer associated with the exterior styling for the 2020 GMC Sierra HD.
Frankly, these little snippets of information are way more valuable than GM’s “no caption necessary” comment offered as a side note to this interesting rendering. As such, we might corroborate our initial suppositions that we’re probably dealing with a tough GM pickup truck from a future where the forward control (a.k.a. COE—cab over engine) style comes back into fashion once again.
Judging by the installation seen in the background, we’re also dealing with a ride that’s still destined for Earth, not something that may be used as an exploration rover on the Moon or Mars. Yep, the pool of muddy water sitting under the chunky all-terrain wheels was also a big hint to support that supposition. Well, that leaves us with just one final problem: this will probably never become real, irrespective of its destination.