2021 Yenko/SC Silverado California Edition Packs 710 Horsepower, Looks the Part

Don Yenko has developed one of the greatest performance versions of the Chevy Camaro back in the 1960s. He was also a key figure in GM's decision to introduce the COPO Camaro and he also helped create beefed-up version of other Chevy vehicles. Fast forward to 2021 and Specialty Vehicle Engineering is keeping the Yenko name alive with hot rods based on the modern Camaro and Silverado. The 710-horsepower Yenko/SC Silverado California Edition is one of them.
Available on any 2021 Silverado truck in Crew Cab and Double Cab layouts (as long as it's fitted with the 6.2-liter V8), the Yenko/SC California Edition is one mean looking truck. SVE ditches the familiar Chevrolet grille insert for an upper fascia that features "Yenko/SC" lettering. The same logo is molded into the tailgate.
Opt for a truck based on the LTZ and High Country trims and you can select body-colored bumpers, a matching lower fascia, and black grille bars. The engine hood is unique to this model thanks to a bulge finish in body color and equipped with flat black louvers. The supercharger housing itself is available in standard textured black or an optional custom color of your choice.
The truck's profile stands out thanks to colored stripes that run from the front doors into the upper rear fenders. They're available in a variety of colors that complement factory finishes, including red, black, silver, orange, and blue. The custom, six-spoke, 22-inch wheels machined from aircraft-quality aluminum also stand out.
The rollers are 14 pounds (6.3 kg) lighter than Chevy's 22-inch rims and are available in silver, satin black, or satin black with a red stripe. They come wrapped in performance Nitto tires. The Yenko/SC's exterior is rounded off by a bespoke exhaust tips in either chrome or satin black.
The truck's interior packs a few goodies too, including premium floor mats with the Yenko crest and Yenko/SC door sills. A numbered dash plaque will remind you that this is a limited-edition truck, as will the key fobs. The options list includes leather trim in black or gray with houndstooth cloth insert and color accents that match the side stripes. Quite classy for a high-performance truck.
Output-wise, the Yenko/SC California Edition is as impressive as they get. Thanks to a new, 3.0-liter supercharger that reaches over 100% volumetric efficiency, the 6.2-liter V8 generates a whopping 710 horsepower. Granted, it's not as powerful as the 800-horsepower Yenko/SC or the 750-horsepower Syclone that are also available through SVE, but it packs a solid 290 horses over the regular Silverado.
The beefed-up drivetrain also includes an oversized air-to-water intercooler, dual pass heat exchanger, aluminum high-flow intake manifold, high-flow supercharger cooling system, and a billet idler plate. The Yenko/SC rides on a sportier suspension setup and comes with upgraded shocks, and heavy-duty rear sway bar and traction bars.
No word on how much the package costs just yet, but we do know that SVE will modify any Silverado trim, including short and standard bed trucks. Just like other trucks from this tuner, the Yenko/SC California Edition is limited to only 50 units. With Chevy still not planning to roll out a beefed-up Silverado, the Yenko/SC seems to be one of the best options right now.
