Three Truck Bed Bike Mounts Under $300 to Get the Most Out of Your Summer

Every cyclist knows what it means to ride on the outskirts of town or through some forgotten valley that rarely sees human footprints, but the real problem is getting there. To solve it, most people rely on a vehicle to get to these sorts of places, one of the most common being the pickup truck.
However, because we’re all adults here, the days of just throwing your bicycle in the back of a truck should be over. To help you get the most out of your truck’s cargo capabilities, it helps to have everything neatly arranged. Truck bed racks, mounts and pads provide a quick, easy, and often affordable option to looking like a pro and maximizing space.Pipeline Racks: Truck Bed 2 Bike Rack
In my search for versatile and affordable mounts, I've come across Pipeline Racks’ 2 Bike Rack that seems to be one of easiest to use options out there for one simple reason: it doesn’t require you to remove your bike’s front or rear tire. Not to mention ease of installation.
When you spend the $259 (€216 at current exchange rates) on one of these mounts, you’ll receive everything you need to put the rack to use in just minutes. Using nothing more than a carabineer clip, a strap, and a couple of “S” hooks, the aluminum frame is secured to your bed.
e-bike, and even has an option for a fat-tire conversion kit. It’s also an adjustable system that fits 20-inch to 29-inch wheels. Securing your bikes is completed through a strap system for ease of use and quick access.Thule Bed Rider
Let’s be honest, what sort of vehicle would be complete without a Thule tool attached to it, honed to near perfection. For $250 (€208 at current exchange rates) you can get yourself a fork-mount rack you can install with no drilling or bolting; uses a telescopic bar system and SoftGrip rubber feet.
Even though this mount is almost as expensive as the Pipeline, there is a downside. Sure, two bikes are the score here too, but what kind of bikes? Well, basically any bike with a dropout that’s 100 mm (3.93 in) apart; no exceptions. However, all that can be modified if you purchase different locking beds or axle adapters.
The third and final option for this summer is nothing more than a simple bike pad. For just $100 (€82 at current exchange rates) you can transform your truck bed into a bicycle garage. Based on the “just toss it in” principle, this tool can fit up to four bikes. Best of all, you don’t need to worry about dropout or wheel size.
What you’re looking at is nothing more than a bike pad that you just secure to your tailgate with the included straps, and you’re ready to roll four-strong to whatever ridgeline you have in mind.
bike’s components while holding your two-wheelers in place with straps. Each bike is to be secured by tying the strap around one of the stanchions or downtube if possible. An oversized flap is available to access your tailgate handle for classic bed utility.
So, with one of these three options to help you take care of your bike, your truck, your pocket, and ultimately, your health, this summer seems to be all about going the distance. I personally like the pad, what about you?
