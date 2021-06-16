autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's AMG Month  
Car reviews:
 
Trek’s 2022 Marlin 5 MTB Is Built for Summer Fun and Thrills - Well Under $1,000
The time of year to go out and get banged up, bruised, and dirty, are back. To help you get the absolute most out of your outdoor experiences, Trek shows up with the 2022 Marlin 5. Best of all, it’s still under $1,000!

Trek’s 2022 Marlin 5 MTB Is Built for Summer Fun and Thrills - Well Under $1,000

16 Jun 2021, 3:27 EDT ·
Home > News > Coverstory
2022 Marlin 5 MTB2022 Marlin 5 MTB2022 Marlin 5 MTB Color Variation2022 Marlin 5 MTB2022 Marlin 5 MTB2022 Marlin 5 MTB Color Variation2022 Marlin 5 MTB2022 Marlin 5 MTB2022 Marlin 5 MTB2022 Marlin 5 MTB2022 Marlin 5 MTB2022 Marlin 5 MTB Color Variation2022 Marlin 5 MTB2022 Marlin 5 MTB Color Variation
If you’ve ever ridden a bike in this lifetime, chances are you’ve ridden or seen a Trek bicycle. Since their beginning in a barn in 1976, Trek has risen to become known as one of the leading bicycle manufacturers in the world, and the Marlin 5 is one of their most accessible bikes in terms of performance for cash.

The Marlin 5 has always been known for being a trail-worthy bike for the daily rider, and this year’s model is no exception from that rule. Built for daily riding and just as comfortable on the trails, a few extra features offer to extend its effectiveness in city and trail settings.

Like the other bikes from the Marlin lineup, the 5 follows a similar frame geometry. An angled top tube offers the necessary clearance to ride trails and overcome bumps and small drops without your pelvic region being under threat.

A solid rear, lacking suspension, renders the bike a hardtail, but also makes it suitable for asphalt riding as you lose no energy or traction due to suspension. The fork does include suspension properties as it is a singletrack-worthy bike, but I'll get to that shortly.

What makes the Marlin lineup so attractive, aside from the frame design, is the price range. This Marlin comes in as one of the most affordable models from the new family and will only run you an MSRP of $670 (€552 at current exchange rates). That's it!

One reason this price is possible is in part due to the use of aluminum for building the frame. Alpha Silver aluminum makes its appearance here, and so does internal cable routing, offering a clean look but also a snag-free experience; a standard feature these days.

At the front of the Marlin 5, you’ll find an SR Suntour XCM or XCT fork with either 80 mm (3.14 in) or 100 mm (3.93 in) of travel depending on the frame size you’ve selected. The rest of the vibrational attenuation properties are to be achieved by your tires, in this case, a pair of Bontrager XR2 Comp sit atop Bontrager Connection rims.

Now, the higher you go up the Marlin bike chain, the more expensive components get. For the Marlin 5, since it’s the more affordable option from the 2022 lineup, it’s equipped with an 8-speed Shimano Altus M315 shifter, front derailleur with top swing and dual pull, and an Altus M310 rear derailleur. That front derailleur is there because the bike rides with a 2x8 drivetrain. This should add a bit of versatility as you transition different terrains. The rest is completed with a Shimano HG200, 8-speed cassette, and a KMC Z8.3 chain.

As for the cockpit of the Marlin 5, an alloy Bontrager handlebar is held in place by a Blendr compatible system. If you’ve never heard of Blendr, it’s just a simple solution that Trek has available for nearly every bicycle-style that allows you to mount a GoPro camera, Garmin navigational gear, lights and other accessories. By using high and low mounts for these accessories, you can film your ride and use navigational gear at the same time without cluttering the rest of your cockpit.

A feature that helps extend the bike’s range of activities is the ability to mount a cargo rack and kickstand. Now that summer has rolled around, that simple cargo rack is sure to help get you out there riding harder and further. With a weight of 30.80 lbs (13.97 kg) for the size M bike, and a total weight limit of 300 lbs (136 kg), you easily have room for supplies. Question is, will the Tektro HD hydraulic disc brakes keep you safe. They should, and if you know how to play with them, I'm sure you can do a whole lot more than just stop.

Sure, you may not be rocking any wireless shifters or a rear suspension, and neither is the frame made of carbon, but for the price you’ll spend and what you’ll get for that money, it’s seems safe to say that Trek is looking to get you moving, no matter the cost.

Video thumbnail

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
2022 Marlin 5 MTB trek Bicycle bicycle two-wheeler urban mobility affordable Shimano
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day