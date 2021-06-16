Trek’s 2022 Marlin 5 MTB Is Built for Summer Fun and Thrills - Well Under $1,000

If you’ve ever ridden a bike in this lifetime, chances are you’ve ridden or seen a Trek bicycle. Since their beginning in a barn in 1976, Trek has risen to become known as one of the leading bicycle manufacturers in the world, and the Marlin 5 is one of their most accessible bikes in terms of performance for cash.
The Marlin 5 has always been known for being a trail-worthy bike for the daily rider, and this year’s model is no exception from that rule. Built for daily riding and just as comfortable on the trails, a few extra features offer to extend its effectiveness in city and trail settings.
Like the other bikes from the Marlin lineup, the 5 follows a similar frame geometry. An angled top tube offers the necessary clearance to ride trails and overcome bumps and small drops without your pelvic region being under threat.
What makes the Marlin lineup so attractive, aside from the frame design, is the price range. This Marlin comes in as one of the most affordable models from the new family and will only run you an MSRP of $670 (€552 at current exchange rates). That's it!
One reason this price is possible is in part due to the use of aluminum for building the frame. Alpha Silver aluminum makes its appearance here, and so does internal cable routing, offering a clean look but also a snag-free experience; a standard feature these days.
At the front of the Marlin 5, you’ll find an SR Suntour XCM or XCT fork with either 80 mm (3.14 in) or 100 mm (3.93 in) of travel depending on the frame size you’ve selected. The rest of the vibrational attenuation properties are to be achieved by your tires, in this case, a pair of Bontrager XR2 Comp sit atop Bontrager Connection rims.
As for the cockpit of the Marlin 5, an alloy Bontrager handlebar is held in place by a Blendr compatible system. If you’ve never heard of Blendr, it’s just a simple solution that Trek has available for nearly every bicycle-style that allows you to mount a GoPro camera, Garmin navigational gear, lights and other accessories. By using high and low mounts for these accessories, you can film your ride and use navigational gear at the same time without cluttering the rest of your cockpit.
Sure, you may not be rocking any wireless shifters or a rear suspension, and neither is the frame made of carbon, but for the price you’ll spend and what you’ll get for that money, it’s seems safe to say that Trek is looking to get you moving, no matter the cost.
