PETA’s Wedding Gift to Ariana Grande Was a Vegan Tandem Bicycle, the Northwoods

For all the many awesome things 2020 put an end to, it also brought about nice stuff, like people’s desire to get out riding bicycles more. Assuming pop star Ariana Grande and her new husband Dalton Gomez feel the same way, they will now be able to do so as a couple.
On May 15, Ariana Grande got married at her Montecito, California home, in a secret ceremony that only listed family members and very close friends as guests. She’d been dating Dalton throughout the lockdowns, and they announced their engagement in December 2020.
The wedding may have been a surprise even for Ariana’s diehard fans, but PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) won’t let that stop it from celebrating properly. So they send over a belated wedding gift, which is meant to honor Ariana’s work with various shelters and animal charities and help her ease into married life: a tandem bike.
It’s vegan, too. According to celebrity publication TMZ, the bike is a Northwoods Dual Drive Tandem Bike from Kent Bicycles. It retails for under $700, which makes it one of the cheapest tandem bikes on the market. Reviews, on the other hand, are either very glowing or incredibly negative. For this kind of money, you really can’t expect top-notch quality.
With a cruiser-style steel frame, the Northwoods comes with dual water holders, no suspension, and saddles with gel inserts that are, however, not exactly comfortable for longer rides. Or so say most reviewers. You also get a 21-speed Shimano Tourney drive train and Revo twist shifters, linear-pull V brakes, and extra-wide 2.1-inch tires. The bike is heavy and far from a premium product, but it serves perfectly as an introduction to tandem riding—and is good value for the money.
It’s definitely not the most sophisticated tandem bike out there, and Ariana will probably ride it once out of curiosity, if at all. But it did serve its purpose: it helped PETA insert itself into the conversation around the secret wedding. Talk about tandem riding (the wave of Ariana’s fame).
