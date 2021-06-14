5 Fashion, Simplicity, and Affordability: Traits of the Ero 500 E-bike From Linus

4 Can a Wooden Bike Be Eco-Friendly? Pardee Seems to Think So

2 Lyft Unveils Next Generation E-Bike, Adds a Bunch of New Tech Goodies

1 All-Terrain Hybrid Proxima E-Bike Is Built to Last and Face Any Challenge

More on this:

The Rize City E-Bike Is Ready to Comfortably Cruise City Streets

It may be a newbie on the market, but Canadian e-bike manufacturer Rize Bikes has some really good products that blend decent pricing with premium quality. The Rize City model is a good example and it’s almost ready to hit the streets. 6 photos



The bike has a 720 Wh 50E cells integrated battery that offers an estimated range of 38 to 55 miles (61 to 88.5 km). Rize also offers the possibility to upgrade the battery for an extra $500 to a dual one that extends your riding range to 75 – 110 miles (120 to 177 km). The charging time of the battery is 5 hours.



Rize City has a 6061 aluminum alloy frame, it is equipped with a 7-speed Shimano Acera and has hydraulic brakes. Compared to the older model, the new



There’s a customizable LCD screen at the center of the handlebars, and it comes with options such as setting or removing a speed limit, enabling or disabling the secure lock, and more.



The



The Razer City



Razer Bikes is a Canadian company out in the market since last year and it has a wide range of e-bikes to choose from, including folding ones, trail bikes, and city bikes. Rize City is ideal for city commutes and the 2021 model looks even better than the last year’s. It has a modern design, the cruiser-like handlebars are set back and it has a cushion spring seat with gel padding with both ensuring a comfortable position when riding the bike.The bike has a 720 Wh 50E cells integrated battery that offers an estimated range of 38 to 55 miles (61 to 88.5 km). Rize also offers the possibility to upgrade the battery for an extra $500 to a dual one that extends your riding range to 75 – 110 miles (120 to 177 km). The charging time of the battery is 5 hours.Rize City has a 6061 aluminum alloy frame, it is equipped with a 7-speed Shimano Acera and has hydraulic brakes. Compared to the older model, the new bike has brake lights integrated with the brakes.There’s a customizable LCD screen at the center of the handlebars, and it comes with options such as setting or removing a speed limit, enabling or disabling the secure lock, and more.The city bike packs a Bafang 500-Watt motor and has a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph).The two-wheeler comes in several colors and it fits anyone in the 5’2” to 6’2” height range.The Razer City electric bike will be released this July and you can preorder it now for $2,000, or $2,500 if you opt for the dual battery.Razer Bikes is a Canadian company out in the market since last year and it has a wide range of e-bikes to choose from, including folding ones, trail bikes, and city bikes.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.