Apex 8 Short Bed Truck Camper Grants You Customization to the Moon and Back

For those less fortunate but down to Earth humans, Outfitter Manufacturing answers the call of the wild with a short bed truck camper, the Apex 8. One thing to know about Outfitter is that it only designs and manufactures truck campers; no teardrops, no motor coaches, and no trailers. Why? It's got something to do with chasing two rabbits.
Since this team has only focused their attention on bed campers, it's able to produce an add-on that’s exactly what you might need and want, but without having you leave an arm or a leg at the cash register.
The camper is built using an aluminum frame that’s been double welded. Once the frame is established, the team comes in with vacuum-pressed walls that are bonded under 1,080 lbs (490 kg). The exterior fiberglass molded panels are sure to offer the necessary protection and insulation. In between paneling, insulation is offered by Dow block foam which is supposed to be a better insulator than bead foam.
As for the roof, Outfitter uses a composite foam core reinforced with a fiberglass shell, rendering it completely hail-proof. The team also tells you that this roof won’t scuff, chalk, or grow any mold. A crowned shape has also been applied to this feature so that rain or snow doesn’t collect up top and rolls off instead.
Overall, the shell comes in with a dry weight of 2,130 lbs (966 kg) and is suitable to sleep up to four guests.
composite materials for furnishings, this team decided to use wood. Not only does this maple look good, but it’s also rigid enough and treated to ensure as little maintenance as possible.
At the front of the camper, right above the cab, a queen bed awaits your tired body, with plenty of under-bed storage in case your spouse starts acting funny. A 20,000 BTU ducted furnace offers ample comfort needs, while a powered roof vent keeps the air fresh.
Water needs are covered by a city water hook-up that feeds a 44-gallon (166.5-liter) freshwater tank, while a Shurflo electric water pump is there to make sure you’ve got what you need when you need it. Because the basement is fully heated, you won’t need to worry about your tanks or spouse freezing over.
Something few campers of this size can't offer is a bathroom, but not the Apex. To help you stay relaxed and fresh, it comes with a shower stall enclosure with sink and marine-grade porcelain toilet. Sure, it may be a bit cramped, but trust me, it’s better than not having a restroom facility.
Now, all that plus a few more are only going to run you $40,995. However, a giant list of options and upgrades are available to help you truly tune your Apex to your liking and needs. You can add a solar prep, different batteries, TV antenna, and even outside speakers. Want a softer ride? Add an airbag suspension; no joke, you can do that.
If I ever get myself a pickup truck, Outfitter will be one of the teams I will contact to upgrade my camping experience. After all, I'm getting kind of old for just flint and fire; I need a mattress under my bones.
