The Pierce-Arrow Travelodge Is a Rare Luxury Camper From the 1930s

Packed with modern amenities and designed with a high degree of comfort in mind, modern campers and RVs are fully-equipped houses on wheels. But when camping trailers started to become popular about 100 years ago, they were rather basic and significantly smaller—except for the Pierce-Arrow Model C Travelodge Trailer, one of the most luxurious camper trailers from the 1930s. 13 photos



The Silver Arrow is by far the most iconic vehicle built by the brand. Unveiled as a



A few years before it went bankrupt, Pierce-Arrow started producing a line of camper trailers. The Model C Travelodge you see here was the smallest of three models, and it was priced at $784 in 1937; that would be around $14,300 in 2021. A lot of cash for such a small trailer, but the company targeted rich folks who wanted a stylish camper to match an even more expensive Pierce-Arrow car.



Made as an attempt to survive the Great Depression, the Travelodge was far from basic for the era. Just like the



The cabin was a nice and relatively comfortable place to spend time in, thanks to a dinette with booth-style seating, a folding table, an icebox, a hand-pumped sink, and a stove. It also came with a roof hatch, mosquito screens, safety glass windows, and birchwood trim.



Only 20 of these Travelodge campers are known to exist, so they're pretty hard to come by. One of them



The exterior looks surprisingly good, but that's mostly due to the aluminum construction. The interior shows some rust and peeling paint, but it has held up well to decades of use and storage.



It's a unique piece of American history that would likely be better off with a sympathetic restoration that keeps the original features in place. On the other hand, it's also a solid candidate for a restomod-style refreshing with a modern heater and cooker, an inverter generator, and a new 12-volt setup. Just enough to make it roadworthy again.



$44,800 back in 2019

