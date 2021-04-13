Australian-Forged Buckley Trailer Camper Is All You’ll Need for Your Adventures

Ladies, and gents, what the fictional couple above was talking about is nothing more than a tremendous tool from the Land Down Under. This is the Buckley, an explosive camper trailer from Lumberjack Camper Trailers from Australia.
Now, most people know Australia is one rugged and unforgiving land. Heck, from the stories I've heard, nearly everything can kill you out there. So how do you think a camper trailer forged in those lands will perform? Time to find out.
If you’ve never heard of Lumberjack, it's a family-owned business that can basically do whatever it wants, without industrial restraints on design, functionality, or features. The team's main goal is to offer a capable and quality camper able to endure hostile terrains.
camper may seem, it can sleep up to two adults and three children. It’s also packed with features to give you a very comfortable camping trip.
Now, the Buckley is a trailer that Lumberjack has offered before, but this is the newest and improved version. Coming in with an unladen weight of 1,250 kg (2,755 lbs), it can easily be towed by a Tacoma or Kia Sorento.
At the front of the trailer, you'll find plenty of storage options for everything from a giant toolbox that functions as the main storage to propane tanks and jerry cans. Another toolbox is found at the rear, alongside a spare tire and mount. Drop-down style stabilizer legs, steel-frame stone guard, branded mud flaps, and heavy-duty fold-down steps are also part of the exterior features.
Also, part of the exterior is the stainless-steel kitchen equipped with a four-burner stove with wind guards, a pull-out counter, cutlery, and utility drawers. A sink and faucet are also available. For keeping things nice and fresh, a fridge slide-out is built into the front storage box. Water needs are covered by a 100-liter (26.4-gallon) lockable water tank.
The lounge and dinette can accommodate all five guests during meals and includes PU leather seating. Once it’s time for bed, this area can convert into a double bed suitable for three children or possibly just two adults. Another sleeping area comes in queen size with a memory foam mattress.
Helping you keep an eye on water levels and other systems is an easy-to-use control panel that allows you to play around with everything. An optional upgrade also exists for a diesel heater allowing you to control the interior climate, to a point anyway. Remember, it’s a tent.
camper is its ability to transform from something that looks completely inhabitable to a gigantic living space. From the perspective of a person that likes to camp with nothing more than a yoga mat, a knife, flint, and a raging fire, this vehicle is an essential upgrade. Oh, and if you think you’ll be spending an arm and a leg for one of these, don’t. With a starting price of just $25,999, you can sign me up anytime.
But now, do you want the good news or the bad news? Let’s do the bad news first. Currently, it would seem like this trailer is only available in Australia. But the good news is this: the price I mentioned earlier is in Australian dollars, so really, this trailer is only going to cost you $19,803 U.S. dollars at the current exchange rates. Heck, for that price, you can take a trip to Australia, see the sights, pay for shipping to get this to the U.S., and still fall under $25,000.
Now, most people know Australia is one rugged and unforgiving land. Heck, from the stories I've heard, nearly everything can kill you out there. So how do you think a camper trailer forged in those lands will perform? Time to find out.
If you’ve never heard of Lumberjack, it's a family-owned business that can basically do whatever it wants, without industrial restraints on design, functionality, or features. The team's main goal is to offer a capable and quality camper able to endure hostile terrains.
camper may seem, it can sleep up to two adults and three children. It’s also packed with features to give you a very comfortable camping trip.
Now, the Buckley is a trailer that Lumberjack has offered before, but this is the newest and improved version. Coming in with an unladen weight of 1,250 kg (2,755 lbs), it can easily be towed by a Tacoma or Kia Sorento.
At the front of the trailer, you'll find plenty of storage options for everything from a giant toolbox that functions as the main storage to propane tanks and jerry cans. Another toolbox is found at the rear, alongside a spare tire and mount. Drop-down style stabilizer legs, steel-frame stone guard, branded mud flaps, and heavy-duty fold-down steps are also part of the exterior features.
Also, part of the exterior is the stainless-steel kitchen equipped with a four-burner stove with wind guards, a pull-out counter, cutlery, and utility drawers. A sink and faucet are also available. For keeping things nice and fresh, a fridge slide-out is built into the front storage box. Water needs are covered by a 100-liter (26.4-gallon) lockable water tank.
The lounge and dinette can accommodate all five guests during meals and includes PU leather seating. Once it’s time for bed, this area can convert into a double bed suitable for three children or possibly just two adults. Another sleeping area comes in queen size with a memory foam mattress.
Helping you keep an eye on water levels and other systems is an easy-to-use control panel that allows you to play around with everything. An optional upgrade also exists for a diesel heater allowing you to control the interior climate, to a point anyway. Remember, it’s a tent.
camper is its ability to transform from something that looks completely inhabitable to a gigantic living space. From the perspective of a person that likes to camp with nothing more than a yoga mat, a knife, flint, and a raging fire, this vehicle is an essential upgrade. Oh, and if you think you’ll be spending an arm and a leg for one of these, don’t. With a starting price of just $25,999, you can sign me up anytime.
But now, do you want the good news or the bad news? Let’s do the bad news first. Currently, it would seem like this trailer is only available in Australia. But the good news is this: the price I mentioned earlier is in Australian dollars, so really, this trailer is only going to cost you $19,803 U.S. dollars at the current exchange rates. Heck, for that price, you can take a trip to Australia, see the sights, pay for shipping to get this to the U.S., and still fall under $25,000.