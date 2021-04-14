Hitch Hotel Seeks Compact Camper Glory With This Easy-To-Use Towable

Ladies and gentlemen, one of the beautiful things about working in an industry like the one I currently activate in is that you run across so many different designs, tools, and vehicles, that you’ll often feel overwhelmed. To help you take a load off and unwind, the Hitch Hotel camper promises to be the next booming business idea. Once you understand how it works, you might agree with that as well.
Hitch Hotel is a simple idea aimed at being the next compact camping solution. Now, it doesn’t look like much, but then again, the best ideas are simple ones. As you can see, it’s a towable camper. Simple. But the beautiful thing about the Hitch is its ability to be compact and small when on the road, but a full-size bedroom for up to three when you need to get some rest.
As it stands folded, the Hitch comes in with a width of just 39 inches (99 centimeters) and a dry weight of just 240 lbs (109 kg). That’s it. Nothing more, nothing less. As far as I know, that’s light enough to be hitched up behind even some sedans. An extra 100 lbs (45 kg) of cargo can also be loaded onto and into the Hitch.
structure you see is a T6 aluminum frame with a watertight fiberglass shell that has been UV gel coated. A lift system, two vented windows, roof-mounted air vent, and standard insulation make up the camper.
Set up on a sliding panel system like that used in your home kitchen drawers, the Hitch can expand from its 34-inch (86-centimeter) closed position to a full 88 inches (223 centimeters) in length, making it suitable for a queen bed that can supposedly sleep three adults.
It’s this focus on being light and small that makes the Hitch so attractive. Think about it; it fits neatly in the corner of your garage, towed by almost any vehicle, and can be deployed nearly anywhere in just minutes. I know that sounds all commercial-like, but those three things are essential to most camper owners, not to mention price.
little sucker will cost you? Well, there’s a few ways to get one. The first way was back in 2018 via a Kickstarter campaign. You could’ve gotten this camper back then by pledging $2,998. Now, you’ll see a price of $4,999 for the Classic Hitch Hotel, or $5,699 for the Traveler edition, which is still in its final stages of development. The difference between the two models is that the Classic is mounted directly to your vehicle, while the Traveler is set up on highway-rated wheels.
Today, this company is asking for investors to hop on the Hitch Hotel wagon with a minimum $235 investment. At $5 a share, this investment will bring you a 10% StartEngine Owner’s bonus.
What I like about this product is that it’s compact, lightweight, and can be setup in a breeze. Then there's the affordable price. As someone looking for a possible business opportunity, it doesn’t seem to get any simpler than this.
