Spend the Summer and Every Other Season With This Custom Jeep Wrangler Camper

It’s officially summer in the northern hemisphere, and if you are a nature lover, then this is the best time to explore the outdoors. And what better way to do so than in a custom Jeep Wrangler camper van/truck.
Capable of taking its occupants far way from the comfort of asphalt, while keeping them cozy with the necessary amenities required from such a vehicle, it’s a previous generation example that came to life in 2009.
Stripped to the bone and basically re-built from the ground up, this Wrangler JK has seating and bedding for two, lots of storage spaces at the back, a kitchenette and water tanks. It also features Webasto auxiliary heating for those long and cold winter nights, LED interior lighting, reading lamps and, for those brave enough, an outside shower.
Like the rear passenger compartment, the exterior has been upgraded, with focus on tackling some of the most arduous terrains out there. It features extremely wide fenders, steel bumpers, auxiliary lights, snorkel and aftermarket suspension, and chunky rubber that hugs the 17-inch wheels.
In other words, it’s equipped to take you to the end of the world and back, given that nothing goes wrong with anything, of course. Nonetheless, the vendor claims that it’s been one reliable and extremely fun ride, and the only reason for selling it is a new project that will require their full attention.
Advertised on Mobile and located near Hamburg, Germany, this custom Jeep Wrangler has been driven for around 85,000 km (~52,800 miles). It uses the 3.8-liter V6 petrol engine that produces around 200 horsepower, mated to an auto ‘box and four-wheel drive, and is listed for €88,888 ($107,764), including tax.
Would it be a good idea to buy such a ride, or would you simply get your own used Wrangler (or any other vehicle) and turn it into a camper van? Let us know what you think in the comments section.
Stripped to the bone and basically re-built from the ground up, this Wrangler JK has seating and bedding for two, lots of storage spaces at the back, a kitchenette and water tanks. It also features Webasto auxiliary heating for those long and cold winter nights, LED interior lighting, reading lamps and, for those brave enough, an outside shower.
Like the rear passenger compartment, the exterior has been upgraded, with focus on tackling some of the most arduous terrains out there. It features extremely wide fenders, steel bumpers, auxiliary lights, snorkel and aftermarket suspension, and chunky rubber that hugs the 17-inch wheels.
In other words, it’s equipped to take you to the end of the world and back, given that nothing goes wrong with anything, of course. Nonetheless, the vendor claims that it’s been one reliable and extremely fun ride, and the only reason for selling it is a new project that will require their full attention.
Advertised on Mobile and located near Hamburg, Germany, this custom Jeep Wrangler has been driven for around 85,000 km (~52,800 miles). It uses the 3.8-liter V6 petrol engine that produces around 200 horsepower, mated to an auto ‘box and four-wheel drive, and is listed for €88,888 ($107,764), including tax.
Would it be a good idea to buy such a ride, or would you simply get your own used Wrangler (or any other vehicle) and turn it into a camper van? Let us know what you think in the comments section.