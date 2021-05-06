Jeep Wrangler 4xe Orders Go Live in Europe Along With Higher 31-Mile EV Range

At home in America, the Wrangler 4xe is already trying to prove that electricity is not only good for the environment but also for off-roading (including via Performance Parts). And one can also configure the plug-in hybrid, starting from $47,995 (Sahara trim). But things move a bit slower across the pond in Europe, where the SUV’s order books just opened ahead of the official arrival scheduled for later this month (May 21st).

8 photos