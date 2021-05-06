Jeep Wrangler 4xe Orders Go Live in Europe Along With Higher 31-Mile EV Range

At home in America, the Wrangler 4xe is already trying to prove that electricity is not only good for the environment but also for off-roading (including via Performance Parts). And one can also configure the plug-in hybrid, starting from $47,995 (Sahara trim). But things move a bit slower across the pond in Europe, where the SUV’s order books just opened ahead of the official arrival scheduled for later this month (May 21st).
Jeep calls the Wrangler 4xe Plug-in Hybrid its “most powerful, efficient, ecofriendly, technologically advanced and capable ever,” but for now there’s very little information about major elements that can seriously influence the customer’s choice. Such as pricing, for example.
On the other hand, the company does point out that interest has been very high for this new version, with close to a couple thousand European fans already pre-booking the “First Edition” launch grade. Now regular orders are also open, at least at home in Italy, while the rest of the continent will follow within the next few days.
Most likely, all of the juicy details (including prices, but also exact date of arrival in showrooms) will be revealed during the May 21st online event. But for now, we do have an interesting technical specification to discuss. While at home the 4xe has received a rather disappointing U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rating of 21 miles (34 km) in zero-emissions mode, things look a tad better on the Old Continent.
According to Jeep, the Euro-spec Wrangler 4xe will be able to cover up to 50 km (31 miles) in full-electric mode, according to the slightly more permissive WLTP homologation cycle. It remains to be seen what happens in the real world, though, and which of these ratings was closer to the truth.
Otherwise, it’s the same Wrangler 4xe, capable of churning out a total of 380 ps (375 hp) from the PHEV powertrain, complete with a sprint capability of 6.4 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph), “Trail Rated” capability and the availability of four-wheel drive in full-electric mode.
