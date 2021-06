Tuned Jeep Trackhawk Races BMW X3 M Competition on E30, Both SUVs Run 10s

Nowadays though, everybody who’s anybody is making people haulers that will put most sports cars to shame in a straight line, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk certainly qualifies for those honors. Its opponent today, the BMW X3 M Competition is an impressive piece of kit too, especially off the line.Normally, the Trackhawk’s 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine (like the one you’d find in a Challenger Hellcat), is putting down 707 hp (717 ps) and 645 lb-ft (875 nm) of torque, going to all four wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox. This Trackhawk however has been modified and according to a dyno sheet posted by its owner on social media, it is now producing 929 hp (942 ps) and 834 lb-ft (1,130 nm) of torque.On paper, the stock Trackhawk will hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.5 seconds, while covering a quarter mile in 11.7 seconds. This one did it in just 10.1 seconds, so it’s almost a 9-second car.As for the X3 M Competition , the uploader claims that it’s running on E30, while the owner of the vehicle mentions a catless downpipe tune. On paper, this should be a 12-second car, but here you’ll see it pull off a remarkable 10.7-second run on the second attempt.Without any mods, the X3 M Competition's 3.0-liter twin turbocharged inline-six engine produces 503 hp (510 ps) and 443 lb-ft (600 nm) of torque. It should really be no match for the Trackhawk, and yet all three races were relatively close, so color us impressed.