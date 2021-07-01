After a 60-Year Wait, Aviation Legend Wally Funk Goes to Space With Jeff Bezos

TFL Reviews 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, First Impressions Are Mostly Good

For the 2021 model year, the W166-derived platform from the previous-generation GLE has been replaced by a brand-new vehicle architecture developed by Alfa Romeo, the infamous Giorgio that underpins the Giulia and Stelvio. Currently available only as a three-row family hauler , the Grand Cherokee L has received the rubber stamp from Roman Mica of The Fast Lane for the responsive steering, linear braking, and good ride quality.The HEMI V8-powered Overland in the following video isn’t a slouch either because the pushrod engine and ZF 8HP automatic transmission are nicely calibrated for this kind of vehicle. Roman also mentions that a Grand Cherokee L tows up to 7,200 pounds (3,266 kilograms), which is pretty neat for a platform originally developed for a go-faster sedan andFrom a visual standpoint, the most glaring piece of useless design comes in the guise of chromed exhaust finishers that complement small-diameter tailpipes. But for what it’s worth, at least it’s not completely fake like the finishers of many Volkswagen and Daimler AG passenger cars and utilities.Priced at $67,210 in this exact configuration, the Grand Cherokee L Overland is far nicer inside compared to the five-door Grand Cherokee from the 2020 model year. Be that as it may, the center console and infotainment system are glorified magnets for dust and fingerprints. The biggest snag that Roman has identified comes in the guise of cheap-sounding plastic around the center console, which sounds very hollow when tapped with the finger.On the upside, Roman is more than pleased with the headroom, legroom, and features of the second-row captain seats. Believe it or not, he also fits in the rearmost seats, although it’s unmistakably tight for a full-grown adult.Going forward, the Grand Cherokee L will be joined by a five-door variant for the 2022 model year, as well as a plug-in hybrid powertrain under the 4xe handle. It’s also rumored that Stellantis will introduce a straight-six turbo with mild-hybrid assistance, a 3.0-liter powerplant based on the 2.0-liter Hurricane that you already know from the Jeep Wrangler JL and JLU.