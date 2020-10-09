Mopar Accessories for 2021 Ram TRX Include Off-Road Rock Rails, Bed Tire Carrier

The TRX is not cheap at $69,995 right off the bat, and even at that price point, the half-ton pickup with off-road chops could use one of two equipment groups and a handful of options. Beyond that, Ram is much obliged to offer a flurry of Mopar-branded parts like the RamBar.
Priced at $1,195 and designed to mount to the truck bed using stake pockets, the RamBar features a powder-coat matte finish and tie downs for in-bed storage. The MOtor PARts division of Fiat Chrysler has also engineered this accessory for 5.0-inch LED lights shining at 4,800 lumens.
$595 will get you “exceptionally bright, fully illuminating lights for off-road driving” and cast-aluminum housings for durability and efficient heat dissipation. Included in price, customers are treated to a wiring harness, an auxiliary switch, as well as two Mopar-branded light covers.
Off-road rock rails? The TRX can be equipped with those for the princely sum of $1,195 excluding installation, and there’s only one finish available. The black powder coating provides protection from corrosion for the aluminum, and a set of integrated step pads allow for easy entry and exit.
$995 is how much Mopar wants for the bed-mounted tire carrier we’ve seen in press photos of the TRX, manufactured from thick-gauge steel and compatible with 37-inch tires. The carrier is engineered to be tough in off-road conditions but also easy to remove if the customer needs to use the bed to the fullest. Don’t, however, expect class-leading payload from this truck.
1,310 pounds (594 kilograms) is the figure you’re looking for, and towing maxes out at 8,100 pounds (3,674 kilograms) or 100 more than the Ford F-150 Raptor. Turning our attention back to accessories, Mopar also offers all-weather floor mats, beadlock-capable wheel rings, a bed step, off-road running boards, and anodized aluminum bed rails with adjustable tie downs.
In total, customers can choose between more than 100 factory-engineered accessories and parts for the 2021 model year TRX. Across the entire Ram pickup truck lineup, make that more than 600 products.
$595 will get you “exceptionally bright, fully illuminating lights for off-road driving” and cast-aluminum housings for durability and efficient heat dissipation. Included in price, customers are treated to a wiring harness, an auxiliary switch, as well as two Mopar-branded light covers.
Off-road rock rails? The TRX can be equipped with those for the princely sum of $1,195 excluding installation, and there’s only one finish available. The black powder coating provides protection from corrosion for the aluminum, and a set of integrated step pads allow for easy entry and exit.
$995 is how much Mopar wants for the bed-mounted tire carrier we’ve seen in press photos of the TRX, manufactured from thick-gauge steel and compatible with 37-inch tires. The carrier is engineered to be tough in off-road conditions but also easy to remove if the customer needs to use the bed to the fullest. Don’t, however, expect class-leading payload from this truck.
1,310 pounds (594 kilograms) is the figure you’re looking for, and towing maxes out at 8,100 pounds (3,674 kilograms) or 100 more than the Ford F-150 Raptor. Turning our attention back to accessories, Mopar also offers all-weather floor mats, beadlock-capable wheel rings, a bed step, off-road running boards, and anodized aluminum bed rails with adjustable tie downs.
In total, customers can choose between more than 100 factory-engineered accessories and parts for the 2021 model year TRX. Across the entire Ram pickup truck lineup, make that more than 600 products.