2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Pricing Information Announced, Starts From $36,995

As you're well aware, the Jeep Grand Cherokee switched from Mercedes-based underpinnings to the Giorgio platform developed by Alfa Romeo and Ferrari. And as expected, this world-class vehicle architecture has also increased the MSRP from $34,220 to $36,995 excluding freight. 45 photos



Next up, we have the Altitude, Limited, Overland, and Summit. At the very top of the lineup, the Summit Reserve comes exclusively with 4WD and a choice between six and eight cylinders. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 belts out 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet (362 Nm) of torque whereas the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 is rated at 357 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (529 Nm).



Stellantis, a.k.a. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in cahoots with French automaker Groupe PSA, also offers the eight-cylinder option in the Overland and Summit. Regardless of trim level and specification, the



$2,775 more expensive than the short-wheelbase, five-row Grand Cherokee with German bits and bobs, the brand-new Grand Cherokee L is loaded with desirable features as standard. Highlights include tip-and-slide seats for the second row, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment, LED lights, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring.



“For 80 years,



“The all-new Grand Cherokee L continues to break barriers and push boundaries by ramping up its legendary 4x4 capability, adding a third row of seating for the first time, delivering even more premium on-road manners, and providing the most safety and advanced technology features in its class.”



