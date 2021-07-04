Turn Your Pickup Truck Into the Ultimate Adventure RV With This Off-Road Camper

With the heatwave that's been sweeping across U.S. and Canada, most people are seeking to escape the hot concrete jungle and retreat to more temperature-friendly places. If you're looking for camping options but don't afford to get an RV, a pop-up tent might be a good option to consider.
While RVs are spacious and great for an outdoor retreat, they're not for everyone's pockets. That's when pop-up tents come in handy and offer you the option to convert your car into an adventure RV. However, they do have one drawback: they cannot be installed on any vehicle with a fixed roof. Some are designed for smaller automobiles, while others are made for SUVs.
Utah-based Harker Outdoors has created a pop-up camper for adventure seekers that fits like a glove to short- and long-bed Toyota Tacomas, Jeep Gladiators, short-bed Chevy Colorados, and short-bed GMC Canyons. It's called the Expedition Driven Camper or EDC, and it's a practical tool that can be deployed in less than one minute.
Weighing a bit over a regular rooftop tent at 300 lbs (136 kg), it attaches to the truck's bed rails. The EDC's setup is quite easy and straight to the point. You remove the camper's hatch, pop open the tent's latches that keep it in place and watch it unfold.
While it might look small at first glance, the EDC has an annex that makes use of your tailgate for living space, allowing you to have an entryway to keep shoes, space to stand and dress, and overall turn your car into a much more open and large camper. Inside, it has an extra-long 58 x 90 inch (147 x 229 cm) lift-away sleep platform. That is large enough for a full-size mattress that fits two people.
The bottom can be personalized according to the customer's needs. It can be turned into an additional sleeping area, kitchen, storage space, you name it. Harker says that it takes between 6 to 8 weeks to build the EDC, which starts at $7,499 for the base model.
